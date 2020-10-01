East Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

East Carolina Pirates vs Georgia State Panther prediction and game preview.

East Carolina vs Georgia State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPNU

East Carolina (0-1) vs Georgia State (0-1) Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirates should be able to start doing more through the air.

Holton Ahlers struggles in the opening loss to UCF, but the deep plays were there as the offense kept pressing. The Georgia State defense is okay, but the secondary is beatable.

As long as Ahlers gets time – the Panthers didn’t generate a lick of pressure in the tough overtime loss to Louisiana a few weeks ago – he’ll hit the deep plays.

More than anything else, the Pirates have to limit the mistakes. It had a hard enough time against UCF, but the four turnovers were a killer.

Why Georgia State Will Win

The Panthers should be able to run wild.

UCF threw without an issue against the Pirates, but the running game was gashing away, too. Georgia State was balanced against the Ragin’ Cajuns with the 223 yards and three scores on the ground keeping the game tight.

The Panthers have to keep the ECU offense off the field, and while they might not have a grinding attack, they should be able to run as much as they want to against a defensive front without much playmaking ability in the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a good game.

Both offense have pop and talent, and both defenses are just shaky enough to keep from taking over. The Panthers will be steadier at home with its running game better than ECU’s.

East Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Georgia State 34, East Carolina 30

Georgia State -1, o/u: 69

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

