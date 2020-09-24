Duke vs Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Duke Blue Devils vs Virginia Cavaliers prediction and game preview.

Duke vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ACC Network

Duke (0-2) vs Virginia (0-0) Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Duke has been awful so far in its first two games, but at least it played two games.

Virginia is finally able to get its season going, but as we’ve seen so far – for the most part – teams aren’t exactly coming out of the gates roaring. It’s been rocky for too many teams in their first games, and there’s a chance Duke worked out a few kinks.

There’s no shame in losing on the road to Notre Dame, and the defense wasn’t totally miserable in the loss to Boston College. Overall, the D came into the season expected to be okay, and it’s been solid against the run. It’ll hold its own against the Cavalier ground game, but …

Why Virginia Will Win

Duke’s pass defense has been ripped to shreds.

Star CB Mark Gilbert might be back after injury problems, but the secondary isn’t coming up with stops on a regular basis. Notre Dame’s Ian Book and Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec – a Notre Dame transfer – combined for 563 yards and three scores taking target practice to keep the chains moving.

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong has been in the system long enough to know what he’s doing. Give him a little time, and he’ll be effective.

What’s Going To Happen

Duke hasn’t done a thing so far to keep its offense on the field.

Virginia should have the ball for at least 35 minutes as it doesn’t take a whole lot of chances, relies on a good defense, and gets a good day out of Armstrong without enough mistakes for the Blue Devils to capitalize on.

Duke vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Virginia 23, Duke 16

Virginia -5.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

