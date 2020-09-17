Detroit vs Green Bay Prediction, Game Preview

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Detroit vs Green Bay Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: FOX

Detroit (0-0) vs Green Bay (1-0) Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

It’s amazing how D’Andre Swift drops a sure-thing game-winning touchdown pass and now the Lions are awful, Matt Stafford couldn’t come through, Matt Patricia is a horrible NFL head coach – okay, uhhhhh, on that last part – but the 27-23 collapse to Chicago has suddenly made this a must-win game.

Stafford was solid with almost 300 passing yards, Adrian Peterson came up with a tough 93 yards, and the offense worked. Minnesota was able to average over six yards per carry against the Green Bay defensive front last week, and now the Detroit ground game gets its turn.

Why Green Bay Will Win

Aaron Rodgers showed up against the Vikings.

The Minnesota secondary might be a problem, but Rodgers kept the pressure up with 364 yards and four touchdown passes in a brilliant performance in the 43-34 win.

Let’s put it this way – Detroit got dunked on by Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.

Give Rodgers time to work – the Lion pass rush didn’t do nearly enough against the Bears – and his terrific receiving corps will help take care of the rest. If Chicago could roll when it upped the pace, so can Green Bay.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Adrian Peterson, Detroit

The Detroit ground game will eventually be the D’Andre Swift show, at least for one week, Peterson showed he still had it with his 14 carries for 93 yards. He didn’t have the same burst – a few of the runs against Chicago would’ve been house calls a few years ago – but he ran hard and averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

What’s Going To Happen

The Green Bay offense might have been unstoppable against the Vikings, but watch out for Detroit to do more than enough to keep up the pace with a balanced attack and enough of a rush to at least bother Rodgers. Stafford will get to 300 yards, but the Packers will come up with more than 400 yards of total offense again.

Detroit vs Green Bay Prediction, Line

Green Bay 31, Detroit 23

Green Bay -6, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

