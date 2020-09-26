Detroit vs Arizona Prediction, Game Preview

Detroit Lions vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Detroit vs Arizona Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: FOX

Detroit (0-2) vs. Arizona (2-0) Game Preview

Why Detroit Will Win

The parts are there to do more with the running game, but it’s not working like it should. Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson, D’Andre Swift – the backs are good enough to be used more to take some of the pressure off of Matthew Stafford.

The Lion defense hasn’t been anything special, but the safeties can hit, and they have range. They have the upside to keep Kyler Murray from taking off and gliding to easy first downs – the other parts of the Cardinal running game have to start working.

Why Arizona Will Win

The offense has been terrific so far. The ground game has been effective, Murray and the passing attack is working. The Cardinals – helped by Murray – have rushed for 100 more yards than their opponents over the first two games, and in a wee bit of a stunner, the defense has been working.

Detroit has players. It has good skill parts, it has veterans who can hit, and it has no pass rush whatsoever and it’s struggling to score. Stafford hasn’t been nearly accurate or consistent enough.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Kenyan Drake, Arizona

He hasn’t been able to build too much on his sensational finish to 2019, but he’s been good. He’s not used enough as a receiver, but he has 146 rushing yards and a touchdown so far. That’s not enough considering how much of a call he was in most leagues, but he’s getting the work.

What’s Going To Happen

Everyone will come for the Arizona offense, but the defense will be what brings the win. Detroit isn’t going to be consistent enough for a full 60 minutes.

Detroit vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 30, Detroit 21

Arizona -5.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

