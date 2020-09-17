Denver vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Game Preview

Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Denver vs Pittsburgh Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: CBS

Denver (0-1) vs Pittsburgh (1-0) Game Preview

Why Denver Will Win

The Denver run defense now knows what it’s getting.

James Conner is banged up, Ben Roethlisberger isn’t going to push the passing game too much yet, and it should be the Benny Snell show. Derrick Henry ran for 116 yards on the Broncos, but it was a grind to get there – he was never able to take over the game.

It was hardly a big offensive performance for the Broncos, but Drew Lock moved the attack late and gave the team a chance. New York QB Daniel Jones had his issues, but he was able to push the ball deep on the Steeler secondary in the 26-16 Steeler win.

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

This defense is the truth – or the New York Giants are just that punchless.

Or it’s a mixture of the two.

The Steelers bottled up Saquon Barkley and a running game that finished with just 29 yards with nothing happening throughout the game on the ground. The Denver rushing attack was okay against Tennessee, but outside of one good Melvin Gordon run it struggled.

The Steeler defensive front will live in the backfield all season long, and it should push for double-digit tackles for loss for a second straight game.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Benny Snell, Pittsburgh

James Conner ran for nine yards before bowing out with an ankle injury – he wasn’t able to find any room to move before getting hurt. Snell ran for an effective 113 yards on 19 carries, looking like the team’s lead back no matter what Conner’s status is. No matter what, though, assume a rotation of Pittsburgh running backs – but with Snell the lead man.

What’s Going To Happen

Enjoy the defense.

The Denver offense will struggle to get into any sort of a groove, but the Pittsburgh running game won’t go anywhere on a consistent basis, either. Expect enough big things from Denver’s Jerry Jeudy and Pittsburgh’s JuJu Smith-Schuster to add a few fireworks, but also – after the massive kicking issues by Tennessee’s Stephen Gostkowski – expect Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell to be solid.

Denver vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 23, Denver 16

Pittsburgh -7.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

