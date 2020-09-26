Dallas vs Seattle Prediction, Game Preview

Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Dallas vs Seattle Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: CenturyLink Field, Seattle WA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Dallas (1-1) vs Seattle (2-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Dallas Will Win

The Dallas ground game has been devastating for an unstoppable offense. Ezekiel Elliott has been good, Dak Prescott has been historic – against Atlanta, he was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 450 yards and run for three touchdowns in a game – and everything is being spread around.

Seattle didn’t exactly handle a running quarterback all that well, having a world of problems with Cam Newton last Sunday night in the thrilling win over New England. The Cowboys will keep up the pace, but …

– Week 4 Expert Picks: College Football

Why Seattle Will Win

The Cowboy secondary has been a polite rumor. It wasn’t great against the LA Rams, and it got hit by Matt Ryan and Atlanta, allowing more than 265 yards through the air in each game.

Dak Prescott might be playing as well as anyone in the NFL, but Russell Wilson has been even better. In two games he has connected on 83% on his passes with nine touchdown passes and just one interception. Just assume at least 250 passing yards, and closer to 300.

– Week 3 Expert Picks: NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR DK Metcalf, Seattle

Steady as well as sensational, Metcalf has caught four passes in each of his first two games with 95 yards against Atlanta, 92 against New England, and a touchdown in each one. He’s a big play threat, he’s getting several shot to make big plays, and he has Wilson’s trust on the deep ball.

What’s Going To Happen

These two aren’t able to play boring games – they each got to play Atlanta, which had something to do with it.

Prescott and Wilson will go back and forth, but the Seahawk defense will be far steadier and will be far better at getting off the field. Seattle can get to Dak, Dallas can’t get to Russell.

Dallas vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 34, Dallas 30

Bet on Dallas vs Seattle with BetMGM

Seattle -5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: NFL RedZone from 3-4 pm ET

1: Anything on The Hallmark Christmas Movie 2020 Schedule