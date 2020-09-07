Dallas vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Game Preview

Dallas vs Los Angeles Rams prediction and game preview.

Dallas vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: NBC

Dallas (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-0) Game Preview

Why Dallas Will Win

The running game should work. As amazing as Aaron Donald is, the rest of the Ram defensive line is just okay. It’s not awful, and there are plenty of big bodies to work into the rotation, but the Cowboys should start out with a steady diet of Ezekiel Elliott to get him into an early lather. On the other side, get ready for a parade of Ram running backs being tried out to see who fits.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Dallas secondary is about to be tested in a big, big way. There’s talent, and there’s upside, but the corner situation isn’t anything special. The pass defense overall was fine, but Jared Goff and the passing game should click early on with the mid-range attack eating up yards in chunks. The Ram O line might not be anything special, but watch for Goff to get the ball out of his hands in a hurry. Tempo is everything to the LA offense, and it’ll be surprisingly sharp.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams

Or Darrell Henderson. Or Cam Akers. Todd Gurley might not have been his 2018 self last season, but he was good enough to keep producing enough to come up with 14 total touchdowns. Those scores have to be replaced somewhere, and the hot back will emerge from this game. It’s just a question of who it’s going to be.

What’s Going To Happen

Dallas has the lines, it has the skill parts, and it has the team to step into the shiny new SoFi Stadium and get comfortable. However, Goff will have a big performance, the Ram defensive line will win its share of battles with the Dallas offensive front, and LA will take the first game in its new park.

Dallas vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 26, Dallas 24

Dallas -2.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

