Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.
How are the Conference USA predictions so far?
Straight Up: 1-1, ATS 2-0, o/u: 1-1
Click on each game for game preview & prediction
Thursday, September 10
UAB at Miami
8:00, ACC Network
Line: Miami -13.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Miami 30, UAB 17
Final Score: Miami 31, UAB 14
Saturday, September 12
Charlotte at Appalachian State
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Appalachian State -17, o/u: 59
UTSA at Texas State
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Texas State -9, o/u: 58.5
WKU at Louisville
8:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -11.5, o/u: 58
UTEP at Texas
8:00 Longhorn Network
Line: Texas -43, o/u: 58.5
