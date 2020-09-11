Conference USA Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 2

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA

Conference USA college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 2 of the season.

How are the Conference USA predictions so far?
Straight Up: 1-1, ATS 2-0, o/u: 1-1

Click on each game for game preview & prediction 

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

8:00, ACC Network
Line: Miami -13.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Miami 30, UAB 17
Final Score: Miami 31, UAB 14

Saturday, September 12

Charlotte at Appalachian State

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Appalachian State -17, o/u: 59
UTSA at Texas State

3:30 ESPN2
Line: Texas State -9, o/u: 58.5
WKU at Louisville

8:00, ACC Network
Line: Louisville -11.5, o/u: 58
UTEP at Texas

8:00 Longhorn Network
Line: Texas -43, o/u: 58.5
