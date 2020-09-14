College Football Week 2 Roundup: 5 Things That Matter, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 2 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

College Football Week 3 Roundup

Recaps, Ranking the Games

ACC | Big 12 | Group of Five

CFN 1-76 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Rankings AP | Coaches

Week 3 Schedule

5. Winners & Losers From Week 1

– The One Really Big Thing

– Most Overrated Thing

– Most Underrated Thing

– What It All Means, Week 2

Winner: Miami running game

So that’s what an offense looks like. New QB D’Eriq King brought the pizzazz to the Miami attack, but in the 31-14 win over UAB there was a whole lot of pound, pound, pound. The Hurricanes ran for 337 yards and three scores.

The last time the program ran for more than 300 yards in a game against an FBS program was 2014, running for 364 in a win over Virginia Tech. Last year, the Hurricanes never got to 200 against an FBS team.

Loser: Florida State

It was a weird game against Georgia Tech with weather issues, blocked kicks, and a whole lot of nothing happening for a Florida State offense that scored ten first quarter points and just three the rest of the way in a 16-13 loss.

45-34 over Ole Miss in 2016. That was the last time the Seminoles won a season opener. By the way, the program once won all its openers from 1990 to 2003 – 14 straight years – after losing the 1989 opener to Southern Miss and some Brett Favre guy at quarterback.

Winner: QB Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist

Imagine throwing for 430 yards and two scores like Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman did and still getting outplayed.

Houston Baptist QB Bailey Zappe bombed away for 567 yards and four touchdowns – averaging almost 12 yards per throw – in the wild 35-33 loss to the Red Raiders, coming up just short on a missed two-point conversion try. He threw for 480 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-31 loss to North Texas in the opener.

Loser: Texas Tech defense

Yeah, the Red Raiders got the win, but it was against an FCS team that almost pulled off a shocker. Texas Tech gave up 600 yards of HBU offense, couldn’t get off the field in the second half, and got picked apart despite generating decent pressure.

Next up? Texas, with QB Sam Ehlinger coming off a record-setting first half performance. More on that in a moment.

Winner: The Big Ten buzz

All of sudden, it seems like it might be Game On for the Big Ten.

Despite having various issues among the regular student population at a few of the schools – Wisconsin and Michigan State both went on two-week student lockdowns – the conference appears to be headed towards cranking up the 2020 season.

With the potential for better testing protocols, and after seeing how everyone else is going through the process, the Big Ten is hearing different proposals to get it all going safely. A vote is expected to come later this week.

Loser: Postponements

We were supposed to get FIU vs. UCF. Nope.

Marshall and East Carolina were going to go at it. SMU and TCU were going to have a fun local battle that had to be pushed/cancelled, and Louisiana Tech had to tap-out on its game with Baylor.

On top of that, word came down that Virginia and Virginia Tech had to postpone its Week 3 game after several Hokies tested positive. BYU vs. Army had to move or cancel its game after on outbreak among the Cougars, and Memphis vs. Houston is in jeopardy after several Tiger defensive players tested positive.

Winner: UTSA 51, Texas State 48 2OT

There’s no way we’re getting a more fun game all year.

Texas State and UTSA combined for 30 fourth quarter points, with the Bobcats roaring back to seemingly pull off an amazing win. However, after a touchdown with just over a minute to play to tie it at 41, the Bobcats missed the extra point.

In the second overtime, TXST PK Alan Orona missed a 20-yard field goal, UTSA’s Hunter Duplessis hit his 29-yarder, and the Roadrunners hung on. But …

Loser: Conference USA

UTSA’s thriller was the lone bright spot for Conference USA.

While the Sun Belt was the talk of the weekend, C-USA started things off with UAB’s loss to Miami. Charlotte lost to Appalachian State by 15, UTEP was destroyed by Texas, and WKU couldn’t slow down Louisville. Throw in the three postponed games, and the conference didn’t have a whole lot of fun.

– The One Really Big Thing

– Most Overrated Thing

– Most Underrated Thing

– What It All Means, Week 2

NEXT: The really big thing was …