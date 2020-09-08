College Football Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, TV, Scoreboard: Week 2

The Week 2 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 7-2, ATS 6-1, o/u: 5-2

ACC

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Miami -14, o/u: COMING

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, September 12

Syracuse at North Carolina

12:00 ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -22, o/u: 65.5

Final Score: COMING

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 NBC

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 ABC

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4:00 ACC Network

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 ABC

WKU at Louisville, 8:00 ACC Network

American Athletic Conference

Saturday, September 12

The Citadel at USF, 7:00 ESPN+

Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 ESPN2

Big 12

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State, 12:00 ESPN

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, 12:00 FS1

Louisiana Tech at Baylor, 12:00 FOX

Arkansas State at Kansas State, 3:30 FS1

Missouri State at Oklahoma, 7:00 SoonerSports,com

UTEP at Texas, 8:00 Longhorn Network

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech, 8:00 ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10:00 FS1

Conference USA

Thursday, September 10

Saturday, September 12

Charlotte at Appalachian State, 12:00 ESPN2

Louisiana Tech at Baylor, 12:00 FOX

UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 ESPN2

UTEP at Texas, 8:00 Longhorn Network

WKU at Louisville, 8:00 ACC Network

Independents

Saturday, September 12

ULM at Army, 1:30 CBS Sports Network

Sun Belt

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State, 12:00 ESPN

Charlotte at Appalachian State, 12:00 ESPN2

ULM at Army, 1:30 CBS Sports Network

Arkansas State at Kansas State, 3:30 FS1

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3:30 ESPNU

UTSA at Kansas State, 3:30 ESPN2

Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10:00 FS1

