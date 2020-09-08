College Football Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, TV, Scoreboard: Week 2

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2

The Week 2 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 7-2, ATS 6-1, o/u: 5-2

Click on each game for game preview & prediction, all previews coming

ACC

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Miami -14, o/u: COMING
Final Score: COMING
Bet on this game with BetMGM

Saturday, September 12

Syracuse at North Carolina
12:00 ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -22, o/u: 65.5
Final Score: COMING
Bet on this game with BetMGM

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 NBC
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 ABC
Austin Peay at Pitt, 4:00 ACC Network
Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 ABC
WKU at Louisville, 8:00 ACC Network
Bet on these games with BetMGM

American Athletic Conference

Saturday, September 12

The Citadel at USF, 7:00 ESPN+
Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 ESPN2
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Big 12

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State, 12:00 ESPN
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, 12:00 FS1
Louisiana Tech at Baylor, 12:00 FOX
Arkansas State at Kansas State, 3:30 FS1
Missouri State at Oklahoma, 7:00 SoonerSports,com
UTEP at Texas, 8:00 Longhorn Network
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech, 8:00 ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10:00 FS1
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Conference USA

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Miami -14, o/u: COMING
Final Score: COMING
Bet on this game with BetMGM

Saturday, September 12

Charlotte at Appalachian State, 12:00 ESPN2
Louisiana Tech at Baylor, 12:00 FOX
UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 ESPN2
UTEP at Texas, 8:00 Longhorn Network
WKU at Louisville, 8:00 ACC Network
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Independents

Saturday, September 12

ULM at Army, 1:30 CBS Sports Network
Bet on these games with BetMGM

Sun Belt

Saturday, September 12

Louisiana at Iowa State, 12:00 ESPN
Charlotte at Appalachian State, 12:00 ESPN2
ULM at Army, 1:30 CBS Sports Network
Arkansas State at Kansas State, 3:30 FS1
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3:30 ESPNU
UTSA at Kansas State, 3:30 ESPN2
Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10:00 FS1
Bet on these games with BetMGM

