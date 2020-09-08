College Football Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, TV, Scoreboard: Week 2

The Week 2 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Results So Far: SU 7-2, ATS 6-1, o/u: 5-2
Click on each game for game preview & prediction, all previews coming
ACC
Thursday, September 10
UAB at Miami
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Miami -14, o/u: COMING
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, September 12
Syracuse at North Carolina
12:00 ACC Network
Line: North Carolina -22, o/u: 65.5
Final Score: COMING
Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 NBC
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 ABC
Austin Peay at Pitt, 4:00 ACC Network
Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 ABC
WKU at Louisville, 8:00 ACC Network
American Athletic Conference
Saturday, September 12
The Citadel at USF, 7:00 ESPN+
Tulane at South Alabama, 7:30 ESPN2
Big 12
Saturday, September 12
Louisiana at Iowa State, 12:00 ESPN
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, 12:00 FS1
Louisiana Tech at Baylor, 12:00 FOX
Arkansas State at Kansas State, 3:30 FS1
Missouri State at Oklahoma, 7:00 SoonerSports,com
UTEP at Texas, 8:00 Longhorn Network
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech, 8:00 ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10:00 FS1
Conference USA
Thursday, September 10
Saturday, September 12
Charlotte at Appalachian State, 12:00 ESPN2
UTSA at Texas State, 3:30 ESPN2
Independents
Saturday, September 12
ULM at Army, 1:30 CBS Sports Network
Sun Belt
Saturday, September 12
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3:30 ESPNU
