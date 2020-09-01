College Football Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, TV, Scoreboard: Week 1

The Week 1 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

2020 College Football Schedule
Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5
Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13
Week 14 | Championship Week

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Saturday, August 29

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas (in Montgomery)
9:00, ESPN
Line: Central Arkansas -4, o/u: 43.5
Final Score: Central Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 17

Thursday, September 3

South Alabama at Southern Miss
9:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Southern Miss -16, o/u: 58.5
Final Score: COMING
Central Arkansas at UAB
8:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Final Score: COMING
Saturday, September 5

Middle Tennessee at Army  
1:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -3, o/u: 56
Final Score: COMING
SMU at Texas State
4:30, ESPN
Line: SMU -17, o/u: 71.5
Final Score: COMING
CFN Week 1 Experts Picks

Houston Baptist at North Texas
7:30, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Final Score: COMING
Arkansas State at Memphis
8:00, ESPN
Line: Memphis -19, o/u: 72
Final Score: COMING
Stephen F. Austin at UTEP
9:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Final Score: COMING
Monday, September 6

BYU at Navy
8:00, ESPN
Line: BYU -1.5, o/u: 52.5
Final Score: COMING
