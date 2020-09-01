College Football Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, TV, Scoreboard: Week 1

The Week 1 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Results So Far: SU 0-0, ATS 0-0, o/u: 0-0

2020 College Football Schedule

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Saturday, August 29

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas (in Montgomery)

9:00, ESPN

Line: Central Arkansas -4, o/u: 43.5

Final Score: Central Arkansas 24, Austin Peay 17

Thursday, September 3

South Alabama at Southern Miss

9:00, CBS Sports Network

Line: Southern Miss -16, o/u: 58.5

Final Score: COMING

Central Arkansas at UAB

8:00, ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Final Score: COMING

Saturday, September 5

Middle Tennessee at Army

1:30, CBS Sports Network

Line: Army -3, o/u: 56

Final Score: COMING

SMU at Texas State

4:30, ESPN

Line: SMU -17, o/u: 71.5

Final Score: COMING

Houston Baptist at North Texas

7:30, ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Final Score: COMING

Arkansas State at Memphis

8:00, ESPN

Line: Memphis -19, o/u: 72

Final Score: COMING

Stephen F. Austin at UTEP

9:00, ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Final Score: COMING

Monday, September 6

BYU at Navy

8:00, ESPN

Line: BYU -1.5, o/u: 52.5

Final Score: COMING

