College Football Schedule, Predictions, Previews, Lines, TV, Scoreboard: Week 1

The Week 1 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
2020 College Football Schedule
Saturday, August 29
Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas (in Montgomery)
9:00, ESPN
Line: Central Arkansas -4, o/u: 43.5
Thursday, September 3
South Alabama at Southern Miss
9:00, CBS Sports Network
Line: Southern Miss -16, o/u: 58.5
Central Arkansas at UAB
8:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Saturday, September 5
Middle Tennessee at Army
1:30, CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -3, o/u: 56
SMU at Texas State
4:30, ESPN
Line: SMU -17, o/u: 71.5
Houston Baptist at North Texas
7:30, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Arkansas State at Memphis
8:00, ESPN
Line: Memphis -19, o/u: 72
Stephen F. Austin at UTEP
9:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Monday, September 6
BYU at Navy
8:00, ESPN
Line: BYU -1.5, o/u: 52.5
