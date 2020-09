College Football Rankings: CFN 1-76 After Week 2

After a crazy week, and with plenty of big moves, here are the CFN 2020 college football rankings from 1 to 76 after Week 2.

All done based on how good the teams appear to be right now – and never on projection – where do all the teams rank after Week 2?

CFN Rankings After Week 2

Top Ten | 11-25 | 26-40 | 41-60

76 UTEP Miners (1-1)

Week 2: Texas 59, UTEP 3

Last Week Ranking: 75

Week 3 Opponent: Abilene Christian

75 ULM Warhawks (0-1)

Week 2: Army 37, ULM 7

Last Week Ranking: 73

Week 3 Opponent: Texas State

74 Rice Owls (0-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 72

Week 3 Opponent: at Marshall (Oct. 3)

73 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 68

Week 3 Opponent: Troy

72 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 67

Week 3 Opponent: Louisiana Tech

71 Liberty Flames (0-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 70

Week 3 Opponent: at WKU

70 Georgia State Panthers (0-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 65

Week 3 Opponent: Louisiana

69 FIU Golden Panthers (0-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 64

Week 3 Opponent: Liberty (Sept. 26)

68 North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 63

Week 3 Opponent: SMU

67 Texas State Bobcats (0-2)

Week 2: UTSA 51, Texas State 48 2OT

Last Week Ranking: 69

Week 3 Opponent: at ULM

66 UTSA Roadrunners (1-0)

Week 2: UTSA 51, Texas State 48 2OT

Last Week Ranking: 76

Week 3 Opponent: Stephen F. Austin

65 Charlotte 49ers (0-1)

Week 2: Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20

Last Week Ranking: 71

Week 3 Opponent: at North Carolina

64 Troy Trojans (0-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 62

Week 3 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee

63 USF Bulls (1-0)

Week 2: USF 27, Citadel 6

Last Week Ranking: 61

Week 3 Opponent: at Notre Dame

62 SMU Mustangs (1-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 60

Week 3 Opponent: at North Texas

61 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-0)

Week 2: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 59

Week 3 Opponent: at Oklahoma State

