College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

Week 5

College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By 1 hour ago

By |

The Week 5 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews  
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

All Listed Gametimes EST

Click on each game for game preview & prediction, all published throughout the week.

ACC

Results So Far
SU: 18-2, ATS: 15-3, Point Total: 10-7

Friday, October 2

Campbell at Wake Forest
7:00 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -35, o/u: No Line
Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 3

NC State at Pitt
12;00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -14, o/u: 48.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

North Carolina at Boston College
3:30 ABC
Line: North Carolina -13.5, o/u: 55
Bet on this at BetMGM

Jacksonville State at Florida State
4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Bet on this at BetMGM

Virginia Tech at Duke
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 53.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Virginia at Clemson
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Clemson -28, o/u: 54.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

American Athletic

Results So Far
SU: 11-2, ATS: 7-3, Point Total: 6-5

Saturday, October 2

East Carolina at Georgia State
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 69
Bet on this at BetMGM

USF at Cincinnati
3:30 ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -21, o/u: 45.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Memphis at SMU
3:30 ESPN2
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Bet on this at BetMGM

Navy at Air Force
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Navy -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Tulsa at UCF
7:30 ESPN2
Line: UCF -21.5, o/u: 68.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Big 12

Results So Far
SU: 8-6, ATS: 6-5, Point Total: 4-2

Saturday, October 3

TCU at Texas
12:00 FOX
Line: Texas -13, o/u: 61
Bet on this at BetMGM

Baylor at West Virginia
12:00 ABC
Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 55.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Oklahoma State at Kansas
3:30 ESPN
Line: Oklahoma State -21, o/u: 53.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas Tech at Kansas State
3:30 FS1
Line: Kansas State-2, o/u: 63.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Oklahoma at Iowa State
7:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 61.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Conference USA

Results So Far
SU: 20-6, ATS: 12-9, Point Total: 13-5

Friday, October 2

Louisiana Tech at BYU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -23, o/u: 56
Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 3

UTSA at UAB
12:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -20.5, o/u: 54.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 59
Bet on this at BetMGM

WKU at Middle Tennessee
5:00 ESPN3
Line: WKU -6.5, o/u: 51
Bet on this at BetMGM

Southern Mississippi at North Texas
7:30 Stadium
Line: North Texas -1, o/u: 72
Bet on this at BetMGM

Independents

Results So Far
SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 5-2

Friday, October 2

Louisiana Tech at BYU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -23, o/u: 56
Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 3

North Alabama at Liberty
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -30.5, o/u: No Line
Bet on this at BetMGM

Abilene Christian at Army
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Bet on this at BetMGM

Mountain West

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Saturday, October 3

Navy at Air Force
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Navy -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

SEC

Results So Far
SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 4-3

Saturday, October 3

South Carolina at Florida
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -18.5, o/u: 59
Bet on this at BetMGM

Missouri at Tennessee
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 48
Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas A&M at Alabama
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -16.5, o/u: 52.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Ole Miss at Kentucky
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Auburn at Georgia
7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia -7, o/u: 45
Bet on this at BetMGM

Arkansas at Mississippi State
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State-18, o/u: 69.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

LSU at Vanderbilt
7:30 SEC Network
Line: LSU -20, o/u: 48.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Sun Belt

Results So Far
SU: 15-6, ATS: 7-13, Point Total: 12-6

Saturday, October 3

East Carolina at Georgia State
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 69
Bet on this at BetMGM

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Arkansas State -3, o/u: 65.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

Georgia Southern at ULM
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Georgia Southern -20, o/u: 47
Bet on this at BetMGM

Troy at South Alabama
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Troy -5.5, o/u: 61.5
Bet on this at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , , , ACC, ACC, American Athletic, American Athletic, Big 12, Big 12, Big Ten, CFN, Conference USA, Conference USA, Independents, Independents, Mountain West, News, PAC-12, Schedules, SEC, SEC, Sun Belt, Sun Belt, Teams Conferences, TV Listings, Week 5

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home