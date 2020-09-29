College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

The Week 5 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
All Listed Gametimes EST
Click on each game for game preview & prediction, all published throughout the week.
ACC
Results So Far
SU: 18-2, ATS: 15-3, Point Total: 10-7
Friday, October 2
Campbell at Wake Forest
7:00 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -35, o/u: No Line
Saturday, October 3
NC State at Pitt
12;00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -14, o/u: 48.5
North Carolina at Boston College
3:30 ABC
Line: North Carolina -13.5, o/u: 55
Jacksonville State at Florida State
4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Virginia Tech at Duke
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 53.5
Virginia at Clemson
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Clemson -28, o/u: 54.5
American Athletic
Results So Far
SU: 11-2, ATS: 7-3, Point Total: 6-5
Saturday, October 2
East Carolina at Georgia State
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 69
USF at Cincinnati
3:30 ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -21, o/u: 45.5
Memphis at SMU
3:30 ESPN2
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Navy at Air Force
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Navy -6.5, o/u: 47.5
Tulsa at UCF
7:30 ESPN2
Line: UCF -21.5, o/u: 68.5
Big 12
Results So Far
SU: 8-6, ATS: 6-5, Point Total: 4-2
Saturday, October 3
TCU at Texas
12:00 FOX
Line: Texas -13, o/u: 61
Baylor at West Virginia
12:00 ABC
Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 55.5
Oklahoma State at Kansas
3:30 ESPN
Line: Oklahoma State -21, o/u: 53.5
Texas Tech at Kansas State
3:30 FS1
Line: Kansas State-2, o/u: 63.5
Oklahoma at Iowa State
7:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 61.5
Conference USA
Results So Far
SU: 20-6, ATS: 12-9, Point Total: 13-5
Friday, October 2
Louisiana Tech at BYU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -23, o/u: 56
Saturday, October 3
UTSA at UAB
12:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -20.5, o/u: 54.5
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 59
WKU at Middle Tennessee
5:00 ESPN3
Line: WKU -6.5, o/u: 51
Southern Mississippi at North Texas
7:30 Stadium
Line: North Texas -1, o/u: 72
Independents
Results So Far
SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 5-2
Friday, October 2
Louisiana Tech at BYU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: BYU -23, o/u: 56
Saturday, October 3
North Alabama at Liberty
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -30.5, o/u: No Line
Abilene Christian at Army
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Mountain West
Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0
Saturday, October 3
Navy at Air Force
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Navy -6.5, o/u: 47.5
SEC
Results So Far
SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 4-3
Saturday, October 3
South Carolina at Florida
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -18.5, o/u: 59
Missouri at Tennessee
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 48
Texas A&M at Alabama
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -16.5, o/u: 52.5
Ole Miss at Kentucky
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 61.5
Auburn at Georgia
7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia -7, o/u: 45
Arkansas at Mississippi State
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Mississippi State-18, o/u: 69.5
LSU at Vanderbilt
7:30 SEC Network
Line: LSU -20, o/u: 48.5
Sun Belt
Results So Far
SU: 15-6, ATS: 7-13, Point Total: 12-6
Saturday, October 3
East Carolina at Georgia State
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 69
Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Arkansas State -3, o/u: 65.5
Georgia Southern at ULM
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Georgia Southern -20, o/u: 47
Troy at South Alabama
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Troy -5.5, o/u: 61.5
