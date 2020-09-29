College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

The Week 5 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

All Listed Gametimes EST

Click on each game for game preview & prediction, all published throughout the week.

ACC

Results So Far

SU: 18-2, ATS: 15-3, Point Total: 10-7

Friday, October 2

Campbell at Wake Forest

7:00 ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -35, o/u: No Line

Saturday, October 3

NC State at Pitt

12;00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -14, o/u: 48.5

North Carolina at Boston College

3:30 ABC

Line: North Carolina -13.5, o/u: 55

Jacksonville State at Florida State

4:00 ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Virginia Tech at Duke

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 53.5

Virginia at Clemson

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Clemson -28, o/u: 54.5

American Athletic

Results So Far

SU: 11-2, ATS: 7-3, Point Total: 6-5

Saturday, October 2

East Carolina at Georgia State

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 69

USF at Cincinnati

3:30 ESPN+

Line: Cincinnati -21, o/u: 45.5

Memphis at SMU

3:30 ESPN2

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Navy at Air Force

6:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Navy -6.5, o/u: 47.5

Tulsa at UCF

7:30 ESPN2

Line: UCF -21.5, o/u: 68.5

Big 12

Results So Far

SU: 8-6, ATS: 6-5, Point Total: 4-2

Saturday, October 3

TCU at Texas

12:00 FOX

Line: Texas -13, o/u: 61

Baylor at West Virginia

12:00 ABC

Line: Baylor -3, o/u: 55.5

Oklahoma State at Kansas

3:30 ESPN

Line: Oklahoma State -21, o/u: 53.5

Texas Tech at Kansas State

3:30 FS1

Line: Kansas State-2, o/u: 63.5

Oklahoma at Iowa State

7:30 ABC

Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 61.5

Conference USA

Results So Far

SU: 20-6, ATS: 12-9, Point Total: 13-5

Friday, October 2

Louisiana Tech at BYU

9:00 ESPN2

Line: BYU -23, o/u: 56

Saturday, October 3

UTSA at UAB

12:30 Stadium

Line: UAB -20.5, o/u: 54.5

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic

4:00 ESPNU

Line: Florida Atlantic -7, o/u: 59

WKU at Middle Tennessee

5:00 ESPN3

Line: WKU -6.5, o/u: 51

Southern Mississippi at North Texas

7:30 Stadium

Line: North Texas -1, o/u: 72

Independents

Results So Far

SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 5-2

Friday, October 2

Louisiana Tech at BYU

9:00 ESPN2

Line: BYU -23, o/u: 56

Saturday, October 3

North Alabama at Liberty

1:00 ESPN3

Line: Liberty -30.5, o/u: No Line

Abilene Christian at Army

1:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Mountain West

Results So Far

SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Saturday, October 3

Navy at Air Force

6:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Navy -6.5, o/u: 47.5

SEC

Results So Far

SU: 5-2, ATS: 4-3, Point Total: 4-3

Saturday, October 3

South Carolina at Florida

12:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -18.5, o/u: 59

Missouri at Tennessee

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 48

Texas A&M at Alabama

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -16.5, o/u: 52.5

Ole Miss at Kentucky

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -6.5, o/u: 61.5

Auburn at Georgia

7:30 ESPN

Line: Georgia -7, o/u: 45

Arkansas at Mississippi State

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Mississippi State-18, o/u: 69.5

LSU at Vanderbilt

7:30 SEC Network

Line: LSU -20, o/u: 48.5

Sun Belt

Results So Far

SU: 15-6, ATS: 7-13, Point Total: 12-6

Saturday, October 3

East Carolina at Georgia State

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Georgia State -2.5, o/u: 69

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Arkansas State -3, o/u: 65.5

Georgia Southern at ULM

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Georgia Southern -20, o/u: 47

Troy at South Alabama

8:00 ESPNU

Line: Troy -5.5, o/u: 61.5

