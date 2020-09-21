College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

The Week 4 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Week 3 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

ACC

Saturday, September 26

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

12:00 ABC

Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 58

Louisville at PItt

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -2.5, o/u: 54

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

12:00 ESPN3

Line: Georgia Tech -8, o/u: 54.5

Duke at Virginia

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia -5.5, o/u: 46.5

Texas State at Boston College

6:00 ESPN3

Line: Boston College -18, o/u: 57.5

Florida State at Miami

7:30 ABC

Line: Miami -11, o/u: 57.5

NC State at Virginia Tech

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -7, o/u: 58.5

American Athletic

Saturday, September 26

UCF at East Carolina

12:00 ESPN+

Line: UCF -27, o/u: 72.5

Army at Cincinnati

3:30 ESPN

Line: Cincinnati -14, o/u: 45

Tulsa at Arkansas State

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Arkansas State -2, o/u: 64.5

USF at Florida Atlantic

6:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Florida Atlantic -3, o/u: 50.5

North Texas at Houston

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Houston -22, o/u: 70

Stephen F. Austin at SMU

7:00 ESPN+

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Tulane at Southern Miss

7:00 Stadium

Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 54.5

Big 12

Saturday, September 26

Kansas State at Oklahoma

12:00 FOX

Line: Oklahoma -28.5, o/u: 59.5

Iowa State at TCU

1:30 FS1

Line: Iowa State -3, o/u: 46.5

Texas at Texas Tech

3:30 FOX

Line: Texas -18, o/u: 68.5

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

3:30 ABC

Line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o/u: 53

Kansas at Baylor

7:30 ESPNU

Line: Baylor -16.5, o/u: 55.5

Conference USA

Thursday, September 24

UAB at South Alabama

7:30 ESPN

Line: UAB -7, o/u: 50

Friday, September 25

Middle Tennessee at UTSA

8:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Saturday, September 26

Georgia State at Charlotte

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Georgia State -1, o/u: 58

FIU at Liberty

1:00 ESPN3

Line: Liberty -7, o/u: 56.5

UTEP at ULM

3:30 ESPNU

Line: ULM -9, o/u: 50.5

Houston Baptiste at Louisiana Tech

7:00 ESPN3

Line: No LIne, o/u: No Line

Independents

Saturday, September 26

FIU at Liberty

1:00 ESPN3

Line: Liberty -7, o/u: 56.5

Troy at BYU

10:15 ESPN

Line: BYU -14, o/u: 61

SEC

Saturday, September 26

Florida at Ole Miss

12:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 57.5

Kentucky at Auburn

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Auburn -7.5, o/u: 47.5

Mississippi State at LSU

3:30 CBS

Line: LSU -16.5, o/u: 57.5

Georgia at Arkansas

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Georgia -26.5, o/u: 51

Alabama at Missouri

7:00 ESPN

Line: Alabama -27, o/u: 55

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M -30.5, o/u: 47.5

Tennessee at South Carolina

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 46.5

Sun Belt

Thursday, September 24

Saturday, September 26

Georgia State at Charlotte

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Georgia State -1, o/u: 58

Georgia Southern at Campbell

12:00 ESPN+

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

