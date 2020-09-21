College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 4

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4

The Week 4 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Click on each game for game preview & prediction, all published throughout the week.

Week 3 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews 
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

ACC

Saturday, September 26

Notre Dame at Wake Forest
12:00 ABC
Line: Notre Dame -16.5, o/u: 58
Louisville at PItt
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -2.5, o/u: 54
Georgia Tech at Syracuse
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -8, o/u: 54.5
Duke at Virginia
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -5.5, o/u: 46.5
Texas State at Boston College
6:00 ESPN3
Line: Boston College -18, o/u: 57.5
Florida State at Miami
7:30 ABC
Line: Miami -11, o/u: 57.5
NC State at Virginia Tech
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -7, o/u: 58.5
American Athletic

Saturday, September 26

UCF at East Carolina
12:00 ESPN+
Line: UCF -27, o/u: 72.5
Army at Cincinnati
3:30 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -14, o/u: 45
Tulsa at Arkansas State
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Arkansas State -2, o/u: 64.5
USF at Florida Atlantic
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -3, o/u: 50.5
North Texas at Houston
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Houston -22, o/u: 70
Stephen F. Austin at SMU
7:00 ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Tulane at Southern Miss
7:00 Stadium
Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 54.5
Big 12

Saturday, September 26

Kansas State at Oklahoma
12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma -28.5, o/u: 59.5
Iowa State at TCU
1:30 FS1
Line: Iowa State -3, o/u: 46.5
Texas at Texas Tech
3:30 FOX
Line: Texas -18, o/u: 68.5
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
3:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o/u: 53
Kansas at Baylor
7:30 ESPNU
Line: Baylor -16.5, o/u: 55.5
Conference USA

Thursday, September 24

UAB at South Alabama
7:30 ESPN
Line: UAB -7, o/u: 50
Friday, September 25

Middle Tennessee at UTSA
8:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Saturday, September 26

UCF at East Carolina
12:00 ESPN+
Line: UCF -27, o/u: 72.5
Georgia State at Charlotte
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -1, o/u: 58
FIU at Liberty
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -7, o/u: 56.5
UTEP at ULM
3:30 ESPNU
Line: ULM -9, o/u: 50.5
USF at Florida Atlantic
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Florida Atlantic -3, o/u: 50.5
North Texas at Houston
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Houston -22, o/u: 70
Houston Baptiste at Louisiana Tech
7:00 ESPN3
Line: No LIne, o/u: No Line
Tulane at Southern Miss
7:00 Stadium
Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 54.5
Independents

Saturday, September 26

FIU at Liberty
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -7, o/u: 56.5
Army at Cincinnati
3:30 ESPN
Line: Cincinnati -14, o/u: 45
Troy at BYU
10:15 ESPN
Line: BYU -14, o/u: 61
SEC

Saturday, September 26

Florida at Ole Miss
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -14.5, o/u: 57.5
Kentucky at Auburn
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -7.5, o/u: 47.5
Mississippi State at LSU
3:30 CBS
Line: LSU -16.5, o/u: 57.5
Georgia at Arkansas
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -26.5, o/u: 51
Alabama at Missouri
7:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -27, o/u: 55
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -30.5, o/u: 47.5
Tennessee at South Carolina
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 46.5
Sun Belt

Thursday, September 24

UAB at South Alabama
7:30 ESPN
Line: UAB -7, o/u: 50
Saturday, September 26

Georgia State at Charlotte
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -1, o/u: 58
Georgia Southern at Campbell
12:00 ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Tulsa at Arkansas State
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Arkansas State -2, o/u: 64.5
UTEP at ULM
3:30 ESPNU
Line: ULM -9, o/u: 50.5
Texas State at Boston College
6:00 ESPN3
Line: Boston College -18, o/u: 57.5
Troy at BYU
10:15 ESPN
Line: BYU -14, o/u: 61
