College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
ACC
Saturday, September 19
Miami at Louisville
12:00 ACC Network
Syracuse at Pitt
12:00 ACC Network
Boston College at Duke
12:00 ESPN3
2:30 USA
Charlotte at North Carolina
3:30 ESPN3
UCF at Georgia Tech
3:30 ABC
The Citadel at Clemson
4:00 ACC Network
Wake Forest at NC State
8:00 ACC Network
American Athletic Conference
Saturday, September 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
12:00 ESPN
Austin Peay at Cincinnati
12:00 ESPN+
Navy at Tulane
12:00 ABC
Houston at Baylor
12:00 FOX
USF at Notre Dame
2:30 USA
SMU at North Texas
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Big 12
Conference USA
Saturday, September 19
Liberty at WKU
12:00 ESPNU
Appalachian State at Marshall
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Stephen F. Austin at UTSA
3:00 ESPN3
Charlotte at North Carolina
3:30 ESPN3
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
3:30 ESPN
Troy at Middle Tennessee
4:00 ESPN2
SMU at North Texas
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
7:30 ESPN2
Abilene Christian at UTEP
9:00 ESPN3
Independents
Saturday, September 19
Liberty at WKU
12:00 ESPNU
SEC
No SEC Games
Sun Belt
Friday, September 18
Campbell at Coastal Carolina
7:00 ESPN3
Saturday, September 19
Louisiana at Georgia State
12:00 ESPN2
Appalachian State at Marshall
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
3:30 ESPN
Troy at Middle Tennessee
4:00 ESPN2
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
7:00 ESPN+
Texas State at ULM
7:30 ESPNU
