College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

ACC

Saturday, September 19

Miami at Louisville

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Syracuse at Pitt

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Boston College at Duke

12:00 ESPN3

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

2:30 USA

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Charlotte at North Carolina

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

UCF at Georgia Tech

3:30 ABC

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

The Citadel at Clemson

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Wake Forest at NC State

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

American Athletic Conference

Saturday, September 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

12:00 ESPN

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Austin Peay at Cincinnati

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Navy at Tulane

12:00 ABC

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Houston at Baylor

12:00 FOX

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

USF at Notre Dame

2:30 USA

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

SMU at North Texas

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Big 12

Conference USA

Saturday, September 19

Liberty at WKU

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Appalachian State at Marshall

1:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Stephen F. Austin at UTSA

3:00 ESPN3

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern

3:30 ESPN

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Troy at Middle Tennessee

4:00 ESPN2

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss

7:30 ESPN2

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Abilene Christian at UTEP

9:00 ESPN3

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Independents

Saturday, September 19

SEC

No SEC Games

Sun Belt

Friday, September 18

Campbell at Coastal Carolina

7:00 ESPN3

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Saturday, September 19

Louisiana at Georgia State

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State

7:00 ESPN+

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

Texas State at ULM

7:30 ESPNU

Line: Coming, o/u: Coming

