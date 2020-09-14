College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

Week 3

College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

The Week 3 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

ACC

Saturday, September 19

Miami at Louisville
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Syracuse at Pitt
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Boston College at Duke
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
2:30 USA
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Charlotte at North Carolina
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
UCF at Georgia Tech
3:30 ABC
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
The Citadel at Clemson
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Wake Forest at NC State
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
American Athletic Conference

Saturday, September 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State
12:00 ESPN
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Austin Peay at Cincinnati
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Navy at Tulane
12:00 ABC
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Houston at Baylor
12:00 FOX
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
USF at Notre Dame
2:30 USA
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
SMU at North Texas
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Big 12

Conference USA

Saturday, September 19

Liberty at WKU
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Appalachian State at Marshall
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Stephen F. Austin at UTSA
3:00 ESPN3
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern
3:30 ESPN
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Troy at Middle Tennessee
4:00 ESPN2
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Louisiana Tech at Southern Miss
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Abilene Christian at UTEP
9:00 ESPN3
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Independents

Saturday, September 19

SEC

No SEC Games

Sun Belt

Friday, September 18

Campbell at Coastal Carolina
7:00 ESPN3
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Saturday, September 19

Louisiana at Georgia State
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
7:00 ESPN+
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
Texas State at ULM
7:30 ESPNU
Line: Coming, o/u: Coming
