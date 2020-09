College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 4

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 4.

All done based on how good the teams appear to be right now, where do all the teams rank after Week 4?

And now this gets extra super funky with everyone but Old Dominion, UConn and New Mexico State are being added back into the mix, meaning the rankings go from No. 1 to 127.

The Big Ten and Mountain West are expected to return on October 24th, and the MAC and Mountain West are supposed to be back in early November.

On top of that, now the puzzle is starting to form. Since we’re firm believers that you must go by what happens on the field until some other variable enters the mix.

At the moment, you have to rank Memphis ahead of Arkansas State, who has to be ranked ahead of Kansas State, who has to be ranked ahead of Oklahoma.

These are going to change wildly over the weeks as we try to figure out what shape everyone is in.

Contact @ColFootballNews

CFN Rankings After Week 4

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-100 | 101-127

Recaps, Game Rankings ACC | Big 12 | SEC

127 ULM Warhawks (0-3)

Week 4: UTEP 31, ULM 6

Last Week Ranking: 87

Week 5 Opponent: Georgia Southern

126 Akron Zips (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Nov. 4)

125 UMass Minutemen (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING

124 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-3)

Week 4: UTSA 37, Middle Tennessee 35

Last Week Ranking: 89

Week 5 Opponent: WKU

123 Rice Owls (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 88

Week 5 Opponent: Middle Tennessee (Oct. 24)

122 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Nov. 4)

121 New Mexico Lobos (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Oct. 24)

120 UTEP Miners (2-1)

Week 4: UTEP 31, ULM 6

Last Week Ranking: 90

Week 5 Opponent: at Louisiana Tech (Oct. 10)

119 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-3)

Week 4: Tulane 66, Southern Miss 24

Last Week Ranking: 81

Week 5 Opponent: at North Texas

118 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Nov. 4)

117 South Alabama Jaguars (1-2)

Week 4: UAB 42, South Alabama 10

Last Week Ranking: 73

Week 5 Opponent: Troy

116 UNLV Rebels (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Oct. 24)

115 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Nov. 4)

114 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Nov. 4)

113 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Nov. 4)

112 San Jose State Spartans (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Oct. 24)

111 Charlotte 49ers (0-1)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 86

Week 5 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

110 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Nov. 4)

109 Texas State Bobcats (1-3)

Week 4: Boston College 24, Texas State 21

Last Week Ranking: 85

Week 5 Opponent: at Troy (Oct. 10)

108 Kansas Jayhawks (0-2)

Week 4: Baylor 47, Kansas 14

Last Week Ranking: 82

Week 5 Opponent: at Baylor

107 Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Oct. 24)

106 UTSA Roadrunners (3-0)

Week 4: UTSA 37, Middle Tennessee 35

Last Week Ranking: 84

Week 5 Opponent: MIddle Tennessee

105 Utah State Aggies (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Oct. 24)

104 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 80

Week 5 Opponent: Arkansas State

103 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0)

Week 4: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 5 Opponent: COMING (Oct. 24)

102 East Carolina Pirates (0-1)

Week 4: UCF 51, East Carolina 28

Last Week Ranking: 74

Week 5 Opponent: at Georgia State

101 FIU Golden Panthers (0-1)

Week 4: Liberty 36, FIU 34

Last Week Ranking: 78

Week 5 Opponent: Middle Tennessee (Oct. 10)

CFN Rankings After Week 4

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-100

NEXT: College Football News Rankings Top 100