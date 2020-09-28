College Football Lines: Week 5 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 5. Where are the early values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Now the college football season has flipped the switch.

It’s still strange, but the matchups are better, and the values are insane considering how many upsets and crazy outcomes there have been early on.

Here’s how the drill goes. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 5. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Louisiana Tech at BYU

Fiu Early Guess: BYU -20

Actual BetMGM Line: BYU -24

South Carolina at Florida

Fiu Early Guess: Florida -18.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida -18.5

TCU at Texas

Fiu Early Guess: Texas -10.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Texas -13

Missouri at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -9.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Tennessee -10.5

NC State at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -11

Actual BetMGM Line: Pitt -14

East Carolina at Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -3

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia State -1

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas State -7.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Arkansas State -3.5

Baylor at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -4.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Baylor -3

UTSA at UAB

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -15

Actual BetMGM Line: UAB -20

Texas A&M at Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: Alabama -16.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Alabama -17.5

