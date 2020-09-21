College Football Lines: Week 4 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early lines and odds are out for Week 4 of the college football campaign. What are the early values with the SEC coming back and the season starting to kick in?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Finally, the season is about to get a whole lot stronger.

The Big Ten might be a month away from getting going, but the SEC is back, the ACC and Big 12 seasons are starting to get rolling, and the overall play should be a whole lot sharper.

Here’s how the drill goes. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 4. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Get all lines this week at and bet on all the games at BetMGM …

UAB at South Alabama

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -8

Actual BetMGM Line: UAB -6

UCF at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -24.5

Actual BetMGM Line: UCF -25.5

Georgia State at Charlotte

Fiu Early Guess: Charlotte -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Charlotte -1.5

USF at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: Florida Atlantic -2

Actual BetMGM Line: Florida Atlantic -5.5

Florida State at Miami

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -10.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Miami -7

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Syracuse -1

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia Tech -7.5

If you’re looking to get in on sports betting action this weekend, sign up with BetMGM to take part in any of these games or other action on the schedule.

Louisville at Pitt

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -7.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Pitt -3.5

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: Notre Dame -17.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Notre Dame -18.5

Tennessee at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: South Carolina -2

Actual BetMGM Line: Tennessee -3

Kansas at Baylor

Fiu Early Guess: Baylor -14

Actual BetMGM Line: Baylor -18.5

NEXT: Part 2 of the Week 4 Early Line Predictions