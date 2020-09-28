College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: After Week 4

Which coaches are on the hottest seats and under the most pressure after Week 4 of the college football season?

Which ten coaches are going to be feeling it if they don’t win … NOW.

The hot seat rankings are done in two ways. First, the five coaches who need a win for job security – even in a year when most coaches will get a whole lot of benefits of a whole lot of doubts.

Then come the five coaches who aren’t in any real danger of being fired, but could desperately use something positive.

Coaches On The Hot Seat: Win, Or Else

5. Will Muschamp, South Carolina

His Gamecocks played well in the loss to Tennessee, and there’s hope for a decent year with just enough talent to be pesky, but now Muschamp has gone 3-10 in his last 13 games against FBS teams. Beat Florida this week, though, and everything changes.

4. Philip Montgomery, Tulsa

It’s not fair, but the wins likely aren’t going to be there. His team isn’t bad – it pushed Oklahoma State in a tough loss two weeks ago, but Tulsa has won nine games since 2016, and now he gets a trip to UCF followed up by a date with Cincinnati. It’ll take a massive upset – like last year’s win over UCF – to avoid a 2-9 run in 11 games.

3. David Cutcliffe, Duke

Yeah, he’s a legend, but he’s also a phenomenal offensive coach whose offense isn’t doing anything. Turnovers, misfires, and too many mistakes led to third straight double-digit loss on the way to an 0-3 start.

How bad have things been? Duke is 1-8 in the last nine games with seven of those defeats in ugly blowouts. Life doesn’t ease up with Virginia Tech up next.

2. Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee

This team should be a whole lot better than 0-3. After the rough start, now the Blue Raiders are 4-13 in their last 17 games, with one of those coming in the 2018 Conference USA Championship.

It’s his 15th year with the program, and he’s done a whole lot to get to 91 wins, but beating WKU next week is everything.

1. Matt Viator, ULM

No, you don’t lose 31-6 at home to UTEP. Ever.

The rest of the Sun Belt is having a whole lot of fun, but ULM is 0-3, got whacked by Texas State, too, and is likely going to be a big underdog in the remaining nine games. Now his career record at ULM is 19-32 in just over five years, going 2-7 in his last nine games with Georgia Southern up next.

