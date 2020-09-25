College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 4

We finally have a strong slate of college football games this weekend thanks to the SEC opening up their schedule. We’re going to take a look at three games this Saturday, including two in the Big 12 and one in the SEC. West Virginia travels to No. 15 Oklahoma State, No. 23 Kentucky takes on No. 9 Auburn and No. 8 Texas takes on Texas Tech on the road.

*West Virginia crushed FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky as expected last week, but they’ll have a much tougher opponent this week. Oklahoma State struggled in their 16-7 win over Tulsa in their opener. QB Spencer Sanders went down with an ankle injury, which explains the offensive problems. He’s listed as questionable in this one, but was in a walking boot earlier this week. Going to take the points and go with West Virginia, who lost by seven at home to the Cowboys last season as a 7-point dog.

*Kentucky has a challenge this week against Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers. Nix had a strong rookie season, but struggled against quality defenses. Kentucky has a quality defense and then some. They do have a question mark at quarterback and they’re hoping that Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood will be eligible. Even if he isn’t, Terry Wilson is competent enough to lead them to a win or at least a cover. Take the Wildcats and the hook.

*Texas smoked the Red Raiders last season 49-24 at home giving 9.5. They looked impressive in their Sept. 12 matchup against UTEP, winning 59-3. Sam Ehlinger threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.Texas Tech struggled in their 35-33 win over Houston Baptist on the same date. They were a 40-point favorite and their defense struggled. QB Alan Bowman was impressive with 430 yards and two TD passes, but that secondary allowed 572 passing yards. It’s a big number, but take the Longhorns on the road as Ehlinger throws for closer to 500 yards.

Below, be sure to check out all of our predictions on every game on the board in college.

NCAAF Free Predictions