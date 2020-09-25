College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 4

We finally have a strong slate of college football games this weekend thanks to the SEC opening up their schedule. We’re going to take a look at three games this Saturday, including two in the Big 12 and one in the SEC. West Virginia travels to No. 15 Oklahoma State, No. 23 Kentucky takes on No. 9 Auburn and No. 8 Texas takes on Texas Tech on the road.
*West Virginia crushed FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky as expected last week, but they’ll have a much tougher opponent this week. Oklahoma State struggled in their 16-7 win over Tulsa in their opener. QB Spencer Sanders went down with an ankle injury, which explains the offensive problems. He’s listed as questionable in this one, but was in a walking boot earlier this week. Going to take the points and go with West Virginia, who lost by seven at home to the Cowboys last season as a 7-point dog.
*Kentucky has a challenge this week against Bo Nix and the Auburn Tigers. Nix had a strong rookie season, but struggled against quality defenses. Kentucky has a quality defense and then some. They do have a question mark at quarterback and they’re hoping that Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood will be eligible. Even if he isn’t, Terry Wilson is competent enough to lead them to a win or at least a cover. Take the Wildcats and the hook.
*Texas smoked the Red Raiders last season 49-24 at home giving 9.5. They looked impressive in their Sept. 12 matchup against UTEP, winning 59-3. Sam Ehlinger threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns to five different receivers.Texas Tech struggled in their 35-33 win over Houston Baptist on the same date. They were a 40-point favorite and their defense struggled. QB Alan Bowman was impressive with 430 yards and two TD passes, but that secondary allowed 572 passing yards. It’s a big number, but take the Longhorns on the road as Ehlinger throws for closer to 500 yards.
Below, be sure to check out all of our predictions on every game on the board in college.
NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners in partnership with CFBN!
Middle Tennessee State vs. UTSA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-25-2020
Can Frank Harris lead UTSA to their first conference win and a cover over a struggling MTSU squad?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCF vs. East Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Will #13 UCF go on the road and remain unbeaten as they open AAC action against East Carolina on Sat…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia State vs. Charlotte Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Charlotte 49ers and Georgia State Panthers will both be trying to pick up their first win of the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can the Syracuse Orange rebound from their 0-2 start, or will the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets collec…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can the Cardinals pull off a Top-25 road win in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can Lane Kiffin and the Rebels stun the top-five ranked Gators at home in their Southeastern Confere…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can Louisiana keep its focus with a victory at home over an underwhelming Georgia Southern team this…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can the #3 Oklahoma Sooners register a blowout win in their BIG 12 opener, or will the Kansas State…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kentucky vs. Auburn Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Will the run game of #23 Kentucky go on the road as they head to the Yellowhammer State to face #8 A…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Iowa State vs. TCU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Will TCU be rusty after not playing since last season? Can Iowa State bounce back from a bad loss to…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Oklahoma State will hope Spencer Sanders is available at quarterback when it faces West Virginia on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Texas Longhorns will attempt to pile it on the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ porous secondary in Satur…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tulsa vs. Arkansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Will Tulsa’s offense help their defense out and deliver a road victory as they face Central Arkansas…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Mississippi St vs. LSU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will try to kick off their season with an upset win over the sixth-ra…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Army vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Cincinnati Bearcats will be trying to pick up their second win in a row when they face the Army…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UTEP vs. UL Monroe Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can the Warhawks pick up their first win of the year against an overachieving UTEP squad? The answer…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can the Georgia Bulldogs cover this large spread in their season opener, or will the Arkansas Razorb…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Duke vs. Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Virginia Cavaliers will be going for their sixth consecutive win over the Duke Blue Devils when…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
USF vs. FAU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Florida Atlantic Owls will be trying to kick off the Willie Taggart era with a win when they fac…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
FIU vs. Liberty Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can Butch Davis get his FIU team to start the season with a win as they travel up the east coast to…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas State vs. Boston College Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Boston College will be looking to build on a blowout win against Duke when it faces Texas State on S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Alabama vs. Missouri Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Alabama Crimson Tide will be looking to roll over the Missouri Tigers in Saturday’s much-anticip…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
North Texas vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Houston will hope to finally play its first game of the season on Saturday against North Texas after…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tulane vs. Southern Miss Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Tulane Green Wave on the road or th…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Florida State vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can Miami stay focused at home against ACC-rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday nigh…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Tennessee Volunteers on the road or…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas vs. Baylor Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Kansas Jayhawks on the road or the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
The Vanderbilt Commodores will be trying to snap their four-game losing streak to SEC teams when the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Will NC State go on the road and spring an upset as they take on #20 Virginia Tech in ACC action on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Troy vs. BYU Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 9-26-2020
Can the Cougars pick up where they left off and beat Troy at home on Saturday night?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com