College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Texas A&M at Alabama, Auburn at Georgia, and Oklahoma at Iowa State

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 33-15, ATS: 21-27

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn: SU: 36-12, ATS: 31-17

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 34-14, ATS: 30-18

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU: 34-14, ATS: 26-22

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Dan Harralson: SU: 34-14, ATS: 27-21

@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 34-14, ATS: 28-20

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Clint Lamb: SU: 32-16, ATS: 28-20

@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 33-15, ATS: 25-23

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 10-7, ATS: 8-9

Kegan Reneau: SU: 32-16, ATS: 26-22

@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com

Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 35-13, ATS: 30-18

@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 33-15, ATS: 26-22

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn: SU: 34-14, ATS: 28-20

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 35-13, ATS: 33-15

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz: SU: 34-14, ATS: 30-18

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 17-31, ATS: 23-25

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 35-13, ATS: 29-19

Week 5 Expert Picks

Oklahoma at Iowa State

TCU at Texas | South Carolina at Florida

Texas A&M at Alabama | Navy at Air Force

Missouri at Tennessee | NC State at Pitt

UNC at BC | Oklahoma State at Kansas

Virginia Tech at Duke | Ole Miss at Kentucky

Texas Tech at Kansas St | Memphis at SMU

Auburn at Georgia | LSU at Vanderbilt

Tulsa at UCF | Virginia at Clemson

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida

– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami

– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*

Game previews to come throughout the week

Friday, October 2

Louisiana Tech at BYU

– Louisiana Tech at BYU Game Preview

9:00 ESPN2

BetMGM Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 56.5

Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line

Gill Alexander, VSIN: BYU*

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: BYU

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: BYU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: BYU*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: BYU

Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: BYU*

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: BYU*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: BYU

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: COMING

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: BYU*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: BYU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: COMING

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: BYU*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: BYU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Louisiana Tech

CONSENSUS PICK: BYU*

Week 5 Expert Picks

Oklahoma at Iowa State

TCU at Texas | South Carolina at Florida

Texas A&M at Alabama | Navy at Air Force

Missouri at Tennessee | NC State at Pitt

UNC at BC | Oklahoma State at Kansas

Virginia Tech at Duke | Ole Miss at Kentucky

Texas Tech at Kansas St | Memphis at SMU

Auburn at Georgia | LSU at Vanderbilt

Tulsa at UCF | Virginia at Clemson

NEXT: Oklahoma at Iowa State, TCU at Texas