College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Texas A&M at Alabama, Auburn at Georgia, and Oklahoma at Iowa State
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander: SU: 33-15, ATS: 21-27
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn: SU: 36-12, ATS: 31-17
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 34-14, ATS: 30-18
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak: SU: 34-14, ATS: 26-22
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Dan Harralson: SU: 34-14, ATS: 27-21
@danharralson, VolsWire.com
Phil Harrison: SU: 34-14, ATS: 28-20
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Clint Lamb: SU: 32-16, ATS: 28-20
@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 33-15, ATS: 25-23
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 10-7, ATS: 8-9
Kegan Reneau: SU: 32-16, ATS: 26-22
@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com
Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 35-13, ATS: 30-18
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 33-15, ATS: 26-22
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn: SU: 34-14, ATS: 28-20
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 35-13, ATS: 33-15
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz: SU: 34-14, ATS: 30-18
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 17-31, ATS: 23-25
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 35-13, ATS: 29-19
Week 5 Expert Picks
Oklahoma at Iowa State
TCU at Texas | South Carolina at Florida
Texas A&M at Alabama | Navy at Air Force
Missouri at Tennessee | NC State at Pitt
UNC at BC | Oklahoma State at Kansas
Virginia Tech at Duke | Ole Miss at Kentucky
Texas Tech at Kansas St | Memphis at SMU
Auburn at Georgia | LSU at Vanderbilt
Tulsa at UCF | Virginia at Clemson
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*
Game previews to come throughout the week
Friday, October 2
Louisiana Tech at BYU
– Louisiana Tech at BYU Game Preview
9:00 ESPN2
BetMGM Line: BYU -23.5, o/u: 56.5
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line
Gill Alexander, VSIN: BYU*
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: BYU
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: BYU
Pete Fiutak, CFN: BYU
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: BYU*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: BYU
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: BYU*
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: BYU*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: BYU
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: COMING
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: BYU*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: BYU
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: COMING
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: BYU*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: BYU
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Louisiana Tech
CONSENSUS PICK: BYU*
