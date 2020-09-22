College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 4 as the SEC season starts and the Big 12 and ACC kick it all in.

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 19-11, ATS: 10-20

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn: SU: 22-8, ATS: 18-12

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 20-10, ATS: 17-13

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU: 22-8, ATS: 18-12

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Dan Harralson: SU: 19-11, ATS: 15-15

@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 20-10, ATS: 15-15

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Clint Lamb: SU: 17-13, ATS: 16-14

@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 19-11, ATS: 11-19

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 10-7, ATS: 8-9

Kegan Reneau: SU: 18-12, ATS: 15-15

@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com

Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 19-11, ATS: 16-14

@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 18-12, ATS: 14-16

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn: SU: 20-10, ATS: 15-13

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 20-10, ATS: 19-11

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz: SU: 21-9, ATS: 1 7-13

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 12-18, ATS: 14-16

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 20-10, ATS: 17-13

Week 4 Expert Picks

MTSU at UTSA | Kansas State at Oklahoma

Florida at Ole Miss | Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Kentucky at Auburn | UCF at East Carolina

Louisville at Pitt | Miss State at LSU

Texas at Texas Tech | Army at Cincinnati

West Virginia at Ok State | Georgia at Arkansas

Alabama at Missouri | Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Florida St at Miami | Tennessee at South Carolina

NC State at Virginia Tech | Troy at BYU

Thursday, September 24

UAB at South Alabama

– UAB at South Alabama Game Preview

12:00 ESPN2

BetMGM Line: UAB -7.5, o/u: 54.5

Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line

Gill Alexander, VSIN: South Alabama

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: UAB

Pete Fiutak, CFN: UAB*

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: UAB

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: South Alabama

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: COMING

Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: UAB*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: COMING

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: UAB

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: UAB

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: UAB*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: UAB*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: UAB

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: South Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: UAB*

NEXT: Middle Tennessee at UTSA, Kansas State at Oklahoma