College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 4 as the SEC season starts and the Big 12 and ACC kick it all in.
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander: SU: 19-11, ATS: 10-20
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn: SU: 22-8, ATS: 18-12
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 20-10, ATS: 17-13
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak: SU: 22-8, ATS: 18-12
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Dan Harralson: SU: 19-11, ATS: 15-15
@danharralson, VolsWire.com
Phil Harrison: SU: 20-10, ATS: 15-15
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Clint Lamb: SU: 17-13, ATS: 16-14
@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 19-11, ATS: 11-19
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 10-7, ATS: 8-9
Kegan Reneau: SU: 18-12, ATS: 15-15
@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com
Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 19-11, ATS: 16-14
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 18-12, ATS: 14-16
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn: SU: 20-10, ATS: 15-13
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 20-10, ATS: 19-11
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz: SU: 21-9, ATS: 1 7-13
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 12-18, ATS: 14-16
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 20-10, ATS: 17-13
Week 4 Expert Picks
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*
Thursday, September 24
UAB at South Alabama
– UAB at South Alabama Game Preview
12:00 ESPN2
BetMGM Line: UAB -7.5, o/u: 54.5
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line
Gill Alexander, VSIN: South Alabama
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: UAB
Pete Fiutak, CFN: UAB*
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: UAB
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: South Alabama
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: COMING
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: UAB*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: COMING
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: UAB
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: UAB
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: UAB*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: UAB*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: UAB
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: South Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: UAB*
