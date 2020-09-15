College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3, including Miami at Louisville, Houston at Baylor, UCF at Georgia Tech and Wake Forest at NC State.

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 12-5, ATS: 5-12

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn: SU: 13-4, ATS: 10-7

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 13-4, ATS: 10-7

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU: 12-5, ATS: 6-11

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Dan Harralson: SU: 12-5, ATS: 8-9

@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 12-5, ATS: 10-7

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Clint Lamb: SU: 10-7, ATS: 9-8

@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 11-6, ATS: 6-11

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 10-7, ATS: 8-9

Kegan Reneau: SU: 11-6, ATS: 9-8

@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com

Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 12-5, ATS: 9-8

@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 12-5, ATS: 7-10

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn: SU: 12-5, ATS: 10-5

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 12-5, ATS: 11-6

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz: SU: 12-5, ATS: 9-8

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 6-11, ATS: 6-11

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 12-5, ATS: 8-9

Saturday, September 19

Louisiana at Georgia State

– CFN Louisiana at Georgia State Game Preview

12:00 ESPN2

BetMGM Line: Louisiana -17, o/u: 54.5

Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Louisiana

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Louisiana

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisiana

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Louisiana*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Louisiana

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Louisiana*

Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Louisiana

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: COMING

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Louisiana*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Louisiana

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Georgia State

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Louisiana*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia State

CONSENSUS PICK: Louisiana*

NEXT: Boston College at Duke, Syracuse at Pitt