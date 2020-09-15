College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 3, including Miami at Louisville, Houston at Baylor, UCF at Georgia Tech and Wake Forest at NC State.
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander: SU: 12-5, ATS: 5-12
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn: SU: 13-4, ATS: 10-7
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 13-4, ATS: 10-7
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak: SU: 12-5, ATS: 6-11
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Dan Harralson: SU: 12-5, ATS: 8-9
@danharralson, VolsWire.com
Phil Harrison: SU: 12-5, ATS: 10-7
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Clint Lamb: SU: 10-7, ATS: 9-8
@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 11-6, ATS: 6-11
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 10-7, ATS: 8-9
Kegan Reneau: SU: 11-6, ATS: 9-8
@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com
Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 12-5, ATS: 9-8
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 12-5, ATS: 7-10
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn: SU: 12-5, ATS: 10-5
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 12-5, ATS: 11-6
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz: SU: 12-5, ATS: 9-8
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 6-11, ATS: 6-11
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 12-5, ATS: 8-9
Week 2 Expert Picks
BC at Duke | Syracuse at Pitt
Liberty at WKU | Navy at Tulane
Tulsa at Ok State | Houston at Baylor
App St at Marshall | USF at Notre Dame
UCF at Ga Tech | Miami at Louisville
FAU at Ga Southern | Troy at Middle Tenn
SMU at North Texas | Wake Forest at NC St
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*
Saturday, September 19
Louisiana at Georgia State
– CFN Louisiana at Georgia State Game Preview
12:00 ESPN2
BetMGM Line: Louisiana -17, o/u: 54.5
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Louisiana
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Louisiana
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisiana
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Louisiana*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Louisiana
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Louisiana*
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Louisiana
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: COMING
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Louisiana*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Louisiana
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Georgia State
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Louisiana*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Georgia State
CONSENSUS PICK: Louisiana*
