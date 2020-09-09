College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 2, including Clemson at Wake Forest, UAB at Miami, Syracuse at North Carolina, and Georgia Tech at Florida State

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 3-2, ATS: 1-4

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU: 3-2, ATS: 2-3

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Dan Harralson: SU: 4-1, ATS: 3-2

@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 4-1, ATS: 5-0

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Clint Lamb: SU: 3-2, ATS: 3-2

@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 3-2, ATS: 1-4

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 3-2, ATS: 2-3

Kegan Reneau: SU: 4-1, ATS: 3-2

@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com

Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 3-2, ATS: 3-2

@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 3-2, ATS: 3-2

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Chris Wassel: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 2-3, ATS: 2-3

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida

– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami

– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*

Thursday, September 10

UAB at Miami

– CFN UAB at Miami Game Preview

8:00, ACC Network

BetMGM Line: Miami -14, o/u: 54.5

Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Miami*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Miami

Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: COMING

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Miami

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: COMING

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Miami

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: COMING

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UAB

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

