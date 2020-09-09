College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 2

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 2, including Clemson at Wake Forest, UAB at Miami, Syracuse at North Carolina, and Georgia Tech at Florida State
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander: SU: 3-2, ATS: 1-4
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3
@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak: SU: 3-2, ATS: 2-3
@PeteFiutak, CFN
Dan Harralson: SU: 4-1, ATS: 3-2
@danharralson, VolsWire.com
Phil Harrison: SU: 4-1, ATS: 5-0
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Clint Lamb: SU: 3-2, ATS: 3-2
@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 3-2, ATS: 1-4
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 3-2, ATS: 2-3
Kegan Reneau: SU: 4-1, ATS: 3-2
@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com
Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 3-2, ATS: 3-2
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 3-2, ATS: 3-2
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Chris Wassel: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 2-3, ATS: 2-3
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 4-1, ATS: 2-3
Week 2 Expert Picks
UAB at Miami | Syracuse at UNC
ULL at ISU | Charlotte at App St
ULM at Army | Duke at Notre Dame
Ga Tech at FSU | Arkansas St at Kansas St
Clemson at Wake Forest | UTEP at Texas
WKU at Louisville | Coastal Carolina at Kansas
If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*
Thursday, September 10
UAB at Miami
– CFN UAB at Miami Game Preview
8:00, ACC Network
BetMGM Line: Miami -14, o/u: 54.5
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Miami
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Miami*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Miami
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: COMING
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Miami
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: COMING
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Miami
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: COMING
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: UAB
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Week 2 Expert Picks
UAB at Miami | Syracuse at UNC
ULL at ISU | Charlotte at App St
ULM at Army | Duke at Notre Dame
Ga Tech at FSU | Arkansas St at Kansas St
Clemson at Wake Forest | UTEP at Texas
WKU at Louisville | Coastal Carolina at Kansas