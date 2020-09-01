College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1: BYU at Navy, Arkansas State at Memphis, Middle Tennessee at Army. SMU at Texas State, South Alabama at Southern Miss
Thursday, September 3
South Alabama at Southern Miss
– CFN South Alabama at Southern Miss Game Preview
9:00 CBS Sports Network
BetMGM Line: Southern Miss -15, o/u: 53.5
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Southern Miss
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Southern Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Southern Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Southern Miss
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Southern Miss
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Southern Miss
Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Southern Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Southern Miss
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Southern Miss
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Southern Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Southern Miss
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Southern Miss
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Southern Miss
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Southern Miss
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Southern Miss
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Southern Miss
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Southern Miss
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Southern Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Southern Miss
