College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

CFN Expert Picks

By 10 hours ago

By |

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1: BYU at Navy, Arkansas State at Memphis, Middle Tennessee at Army. SMU at Texas State, South Alabama at Southern Miss

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@JeffFeyererCFN
Pete Fiutak: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@PeteFiutakCFN
Dan Harralson: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@danharralson, VolsWire.com
Phil Harrison: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Clint Lamb: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@ClintRLamb, SoonersWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Kegan Reneau: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com
Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Joe Vitale: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@JoeVitale, UGAwire.com
Chris Wassel: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
@ChrisWasselDFS, SportsBookWire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0

Middle Tenn at Army | SMU at Texas State
Arkansas State at Memphis | BYU at Navy

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*

Thursday, September 3

South Alabama at Southern Miss

CFN South Alabama at Southern Miss Game Preview
9:00 CBS Sports Network
BetMGM Line: Southern Miss -15, o/u: 53.5
Bet on this with BetMGM or for latest line 

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Southern Miss
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Southern Miss
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Southern Miss
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Southern Miss
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Southern Miss
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Southern Miss
Isaiah Hole, Wolverines Wire: Southern Miss
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Southern Miss
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Southern Miss
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Southern Miss
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Southern Miss
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Southern Miss
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Southern Miss
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Southern Miss
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Southern Miss
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Southern Miss
Joe Vitale, UGA Wire: Southern Miss
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Southern Miss
CONSENSUS PICK: Southern Miss

CFN Central Arkansas at UAB Game preview

NEXT: Middle Tennessee at Army

