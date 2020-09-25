College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

Week 4 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 4 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 4

12:00 ET Gametimes

It’s the wrong way to look at games, but being contrarian has worked out well so far this season. Kansas State should get blown out by Oklahoma. It’s had COVID issues over this last week, it’s coming off a loss a few weeks ago against Arkansas State, and the secondary is in trouble. The 28-point line on the OU side is a wee bit rich, though, for a team that can control the ball like K-State can.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Don’t overthink the SEC games. Of course Ole Miss will be fired up for the Lane Kiffin opener against Florida. The Gator D, though, should be the difference to keep the Rebel offense down to make the Florida -13.5 doable . Beware – you’ll have to wait until the fourth quarter to get anywhere near comfortable.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Remembering that it’s the opener for all of the SEC teams, who’ll be ragged and who’ll do better if things get sloppy? It stinks that Kentucky lost a half a point, but covering the 7.5 against Auburn works since no one bogs things down like the Wildcats. If you’re into the money line, UK +250 isn’t bad.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Don’t think too hard – if at all – about the UCF-East Carolina game. We don’t know what ECU is yet, but UCF got its clunker game out of the way. The Knights played like hot garbage in the win over Georgia Tech, and the offense still blew up. 27 points are a ton to give up, but getting to 50 for this O is doable.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Money line people, here you go. Of course it’s icky and wrong to bring the pandemic into all of this, but if Louisiana is still going to get out there and play after losing several key players for this week, then it’s a moral imperative to like the idea of Georgia Southern +370. Teams tend to focus better in times of crisis – I do like the Ragin’ Cajuns – but the ML is the nice value idea.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

People like to talk about things being overrated and underrated. Louisville seems like its properly rated. Pitt is a bit of a mystery still, but it’s been sharp, and the D line should own the Cardinal offensive front. Giving away three might seem like an obvious gift after the fact.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Syracuse can’t really be this bad, can it? North Carolina is good – it might be great. Pitt is good – it might be great. There’s a chance two things can be right at once. Syracuse might be struggling, and those two might be amazing. That’s a long-winded way of saying Georgia Tech is just okay, and the Orange getting eight at home is massive. The +250 money line play isn’t bad, either.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Stay away from Georgia State at Charlotte unless you really feel strongly. Panthers -3 is about right, especially with the way the ground game should work. Charlotte is a whole lot better, though, than it was against Appalachian State.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

NEXT: 1:00 to 4:00 ET Gametimes