College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

Week 3 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 3 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 2 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 3

12:00 ET Gametimes

It got lost in the shocking win over Kansas State that Louisiana’s offense didn’t really work. The running game was slowed down, and Levi Lewis and the passing game weren’t great. The D was terrific and the special teams came through, but don’t be shocked if a Georgia State makes this more of a fight at home. The public thinks so – the line went down from ULL -17 to now 15.5. It’s probably going to drop another half a point.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

If you can get Cincinnati vs. Austin Peay somewhere, don’t think too hard about this. The Bearcats should wear down the Governors without any problem, but it might go deep into the second half before you get comfortable.

– Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Irresponsible advice time … like Syracuse, but only because of spite. It should’ve and could’ve and would’ve covered against North Carolina last week, but the timing was off – the team wasn’t close to sharp. The Orange owe us, and the 21.5 they’re getting against Pitt should make up for last week’s clunker.

– Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

I don’t want to say stay away from Oklahoma State and Tulsa, but in this craziest of all years when we really don’t know what kind of shape these teams are in, be careful. The Cowboys will win easily, but the -23 hasn’t moved a lick. Tulsa is loaded with veterans to keep up the pace, but OSU could hang 50 if it gets going fast.

– Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

What have we learned over the first few weeks of this weird season? If you put a smallish amount – and the same amount every time, NO exceptions – on a slew of different crazy money lines, you’re going to come out strong. Boston College at +185 at Duke isn’t that great, but this might be a stronger Eagle team than it’s being given credit for.

– Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Speaking of the unknowns and money lines …

Watch out for Liberty at WKU. I love the Hilltoppers this year – they can make a run at the Conference USA title if they get a little offense – and they weren’t awful against Louisville. Liberty, though is … weird. It has an SEC head coach in Hugh Freeze, a whole lot of interesting parts, and a massive attitude as an independent. Love the +14, sort of like the Flames at +425 on the money line.

– Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

Unless you have a strong conviction here, don’t mess around with Navy at Tulane. We have NO clue what kind of Navy team will show up after the BYU debacle, but it seems like the market thinks that Labor Day night was an aberration. I’m sort of with the idea that Navy will bounce back, but be careful here.

– Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

It’s never a good idea to invest in something you hope happens. The 61.5 point total on Houston at Baylor is about right, and as we’ve seen so far, offenses are having a hard time getting going. But this is one of those games we all hope and want to be a shootout, so heart goes over, head goes under, and in the absence of being able to see either of these teams – especially a Baylor squad with a new staff and a whole lot of new parts – like the Power Five program with a line that’s going down.

– Game Preview, Prediction

– Bet on this, BetMGM latest line

NEXT: 1:30 to 4:00 ET Gametimes