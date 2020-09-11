College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 2

12:00 – 3:30 ET Gametimes

The North Carolina love has been off the charts all offseason, and it rolls right on into Week 1 against Syracuse. This is a very good, very experienced, and very promising Tar Heel team, but 23 is a whole lot to give away to the much-improved Orange. Liked SU when it opened at +19.5, love it more now.

The North Carolina love has only been eclipsed by the fawning over a very good Iowa State squad – there was some on that Twitter thing who had the Cyclones as a possible top ten team overall. Yeah, and … Louisiana could pull off the upset. If you’re into the Money Line life, the +325 isn’t bad, and the +11.5 is lovely.

Charlotte might just be a whole lot better than you think. It’s a veteran team with a solid head coach, but when Appalachian State gets going, it can explode and turn the lights out fast. The 17 seems like a lot, but it came down from 20.5. No at App State -20.5, 17 is good, and wait and see if it drips a little more.

Army is a tougher call than it seems. How do you not trust your eyes after seeing the Knights destroy Middle Tennessee with a razor-sharp performance? ULM will put up a few points and the total should get to the 53 total, but very, very sheepishly stay away from the Army -21, even though you’re dying to jump in.

Under, under, under on Duke-Notre Dame. Until we see Duke actually put up points again on a regular basis, don’t assume it’s going to find that explosion again against this Irish defense. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have a D. The line isn’t moving much on the Irish -20.5 – that’s fine, if you have to go one way – but hope to get another point up on the 54 total.

NEXT: 3:30 – 7:00 ET Gametimes