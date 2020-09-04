College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 1

It’s just … weird. It’s the first week of September, and it’s usually the biggest college football weekend of the season. Not because there are a ton of amazing matchups – there are always a few – but because of the sheer volume of games, almost all non-conference matchups.

This year? The buzz is soft, and it’s not just a college football issue.

Ask anyone in the NFL media world how it’s all going without any preseason games to riff off of.

Allegedly, the US Open tennis tournament is being played, and while baseball and hockey are being played – and both have been really, really entertaining – it all feels off.

Even the NBA isn’t quite right. The amazing playoffs are going on in a dark arena without the normal fan energy, and there are far more important things happening around the sport and the rest of the real world, but they’re trying.

Everyone is trying.

Not having the Big Ten around hurts. Missing the Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West also stinks, but the Big Ten was supposed to start its season this week. The excitement was supposed to be brewing for Ohio State going to Oregon and Michigan traveling to Washington, and …

Enough.

Kansas City and Houston will kickoff the NFL season in a whale of a Thursday night game next week, a potential whale of an ACC campaign gets started, and even the Big 12 is getting things rolling.

For the investment world, how much more excitement could you ask for over the first three games?

Central Arkansas pulled out the game and the cover against Austin Peay in the final moments, and scored late against UAB on Thursday night to cover again.

South Alabama had the spread handled the whole way against Southern Miss, but ask anyone who had the point total what they were doing at around 12:45 AM on Friday morning.

And that’s why you do this. That’s why you’re here.

Of course you love college football for the fun of the sport, but normal people don’t watch a Sun Belt vs. Conference USA football game on a Thursday night. If you spice it up with a wager, then so far the 2020 college football season has been fantastic.

We get seven more games this weekend. Happy Labor Day. Enjoy them.

The Memphis line shot up fast. It started out at -16 against Arkansas State, got up to 19, and it hasn’t budged. You’d think it would’ve stayed around 16ish after the Tigers lost star RB Kenneth Gainwell to the ol’ opt-out, but nope.

The two offenses will be fantastic, but assume the Memphis defense will be just good enough to keep this from getting ridiculous.

No, this won’t be another Sun Belt shocker like South Alabama over Southern Miss, but like the Red Wolves to come up with a few late scores to be annoying.

Yeah, while it’s no fun to go under with these two offenses in an ESPN primetime game, get in on it before it drops from 74.

The lines aren’t out yet for Eastern Kentucky vs. Marshall or Stephen F. Austin vs. UTEP, but for those truly interested in getting weird, North Texas is going to try making some sort of a statement against Stephen F. Austin.

Even with the issues surrounding UNT QB coach Tate Wells, the Mean Green attack will go big, and the Lumberjack attack will do its part. As long as that total stays at 67, think about the over as North Texas keeps pressing.

