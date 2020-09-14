Coastal Carolina vs Campbell Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Campbell Camels prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Campbell Broadcast

Date: Friday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPN3

Georgia Southern (1-0) vs. Campbell (0-1) Game Preview

Why Campbell Will Win

The Camels gave Georgia Southern one massive push.

The defense buckled to the drip-drip-drip of the option offense in a 27-26 loss, but the team had a two-point try in the final seconds for shot at the win and just missed.

Coastal Carolina might be coming off the high of the win over Kansas, but it can’t let down at all against QB Hajj-Malik Williams and a dangerous attack that controlled the game against a team that’s built to control games.

Malik-Williams is a dangerous dual threat who’ll give the Chanticleers fits, but …

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

Welcome to the Grayson McCall era.

RB CJ Marable is the star of the Coastal Carolina offense and running game, but McCall was fantastic against Kansas, completing 11-of-18 passes for 133 yards and three scores, while looking ultra-quick with 73 rushing yards and two scores.

The Camel defensive front should do a decent job of bottling up the Chanticleer backfield for stretches, but like Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts and his 155 rushing yards, eventually the big play will come.

What’s Going To Happen

Remember, Georgia Southern was missing over 30 players for its game against Campbell. Coastal Carolina will have the spotlight on, and it’ll do just fine with the defensive line that was always a half-click ahead of everything Kansas tried to do taking over early on. It won’t be a total walk-over, but the Chanticleers will have a comfortable win after their tune-up victory over Kansas.

Coastal Carolina vs Campbell Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 40, Campbell 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

