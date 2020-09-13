Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 2

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are waiting in the wings?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Army Knights 2-0 127 (NR)

24. Baylor Bears 0-0 161 (NR)

23. Appalachian State Mountaineers 1-0 177 (NR)

22. BYU Cougars 1-0 201 (NR)

21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 1-0 219 (NR)

20. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 232 (NR)

19. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 265 (24)

18. Miami Hurricanes 1-0 267 (NR)

17. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 309 (NR)

16. Louisville Cardinals 1-0 313 (NR)

15. Memphis Tigers 1-0 314 (NR)

14. Cincinnati Bearcats 0-0 403 (22)

13. UCF Knights 0-0 414 (21)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 0-0 547 (16)

11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 575 (19)

10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 694 (11)

9. Auburn Tigers 0-0 694 (11)

8. Texas Longhorns 1-0 697 (14)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 760 (10)

6. Florida Gators 0-0 837 (8)

5. LSU Tigers 0-0 852 (3)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 904 (4)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 907 (6)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 973 (1 1st place vote) (3)

1. Clemson Tigers 1-0 1020 (37 1st place votes) (1)

Also Receiving Votes: Georgia Tech 96; Pitt 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.

W&W Today's Games Ad, 300x250 for CFBN - v1.1.2