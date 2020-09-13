Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings: Week 2

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25? Which teams just missed out and are waiting in the wings?
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. Army Knights 2-0 127 (NR)
24. Baylor Bears 0-0 161 (NR)
23. Appalachian State Mountaineers 1-0 177 (NR)
22. BYU Cougars 1-0 201 (NR)
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 1-0 219 (NR)
20. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 232 (NR)
19. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 265 (24)
18. Miami Hurricanes 1-0 267 (NR)
17. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 309 (NR)
16. Louisville Cardinals 1-0 313 (NR)
15. Memphis Tigers 1-0 314 (NR)
14. Cincinnati Bearcats 0-0 403 (22)
13. UCF Knights 0-0 414 (21)
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 0-0 547 (16)
11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 575 (19)
10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 694 (11)
9. Auburn Tigers 0-0 694 (11)
8. Texas Longhorns 1-0 697 (14)
7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 760 (10)
6. Florida Gators 0-0 837 (8)
5. LSU Tigers 0-0 852 (3)
4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 904 (4)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 907 (6)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 973 (1 1st place vote) (3)
1. Clemson Tigers 1-0 1020 (37 1st place votes) (1)
Also Receiving Votes: Georgia Tech 96; Pitt 81; West Virginia 59; Virginia 56; Texas Christian 56; Southern Methodist 25; Tulane 20; South Carolina 18; Boise State 15; Marshall 14; Arkansas St. 13; Mississippi State 12; Duke 12; Texas Tech 11; Mississippi 8; Coastal Carolina 8; Iowa State 6; North Texas 5; South Florida 3.