Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 4

What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 4 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 4. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.

The projection now includes Big Ten and Pac-12 teams.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Memphis Tigers 1-0 (20)

24. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19)

23. Kansas State Wildcats 1-1 (NR)

22. Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 (21)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (18)

20. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR)

19. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (17)

18. Oklahoma Sooners 1-1 (T3)

17. Cincinnati Bearcats 2-0 (16)

16. UCF Knights 2-0 (15)

15. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (NR)

14. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (13)

13. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (9)

12. LSU Tigers 0-1 (5)

11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (12)

10. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (11)

9. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-0 (NR)

8. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (14)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (10)

6. Auburn Tigers 1-0 (8)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (T3)

3. Florida Gators 1-0 (6)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)