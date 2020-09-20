Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

shares
What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 3 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 Coaches Poll ranking is in parentheses.
Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. Army Knights 2-0 (25)
24. Baylor Bears 0-0 (24)
23. BYU Cougars 1-0 (22)
22. Marshall Thundering Herd 2-0 (NR)
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 (21)
20. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (20)
19. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (19)
18. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (17)
17. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (12)
16. Pitt Panthers 2-0 (NR)
15. Memphis Tigers 1-0 (15)
14. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (14)
13. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (11)
12. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (18)
11. UCF Knights 1-0 (13)
10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (10)
9. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (9)
8. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (8)
6. Florida Gators 0-0 (6)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)
5. LSU Tigers 0-0 (5)
4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4)
3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)
