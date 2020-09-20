Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 3 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 Coaches Poll ranking is in parentheses.

Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Army Knights 2-0 (25)

24. Baylor Bears 0-0 (24)

23. BYU Cougars 1-0 (22)

22. Marshall Thundering Herd 2-0 (NR)

21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 2-0 (21)

20. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (20)

19. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (19)

18. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (17)

17. Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (12)

16. Pitt Panthers 2-0 (NR)

15. Memphis Tigers 1-0 (15)

14. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (14)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (11)

12. Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (18)

11. UCF Knights 1-0 (13)

10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (10)

9. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (9)

8. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (8)

6. Florida Gators 0-0 (6)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (7)

5. LSU Tigers 0-0 (5)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)