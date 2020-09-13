Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 2 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 Coaches Poll ranking is in parentheses.

Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.

25. Virginia Cavaliers 0-0 (37)

24. Appalachian State Mountaineers 1-0 (35)

23. Baylor Bears 0-0 (31)

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 1-0 (45)

21. Army Knights 2-0 (NR)

20. Miami Hurricanes (1-0) (34)

19. Kentucky Wildcats 0-0 (29)

18. Memphis Tigers 1-0 (30)

17. Tennessee Volunteers 0-0 (26)

16. Virginia Tech Hokies 0-0 (24)

15. Louisville Cardinals 0-0 (33)

14. Cincinnati Bearcats 0-0 (22)

13. UCF Knights 0-0 (21)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 0-0 (16)

11. North Carolina Tar Heels 1-0 (19)

10. Texas A&M Aggies 0-0 (13)

9. Texas Longhorns 1-1 (14)

8. Auburn Tigers 0-0 (11)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 (10)

6. Florida Gators 0-0 (8)

5. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (6)

4. LSU Tigers 0-0 (5)

3. Georgia Bulldogs 0-0 (4)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 0-0 (3)

1. Clemson Tigers 1-0 (1)