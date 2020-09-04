Cleveland vs Baltimore Prediction, Game Preview

Cleveland vs Baltimore prediction and game preview.

Cleveland vs Baltimore Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MT&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Cleveland (0-0) vs Baltimore (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Cleveland Will Win

The offensive line should now be in place to make the running game a killer. the Browns have the 1-2 rushing punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and after working on the offensive front through free agency and grabbing Alabama’s Jedrick Wills in the draft, and now it’s time to bash away.

– CFN College Football Experts Picks, Week 1

Why Baltimore Will Win

The Cleveland linebackers are going to be a bit of a work in progress. They’re not bad, but they’re going to count on a combination of draft picks, new parts, and questionable veterans to get a whole lot better. Trying to deal with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore running game isn’t the way to tune up.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland

Is this when he starts to break out as a Brown? He wasn’t awful last year – 74 catches with four touchdowns – but he was a fantasy team killer. Now he’s had a year with Baker Mayfield, and now it’s time to be an elite fantasy No. 1 guy. It starts right away.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a really, really good game. Cleveland’s defensive front will hold up well enough to keep Jackson from taking off for big chunks of yards, and Mayfield will have a terrific opener against an elite defense. Baltimore will bounce back quickly, but it’s going to press too hard out of the gate, and the Browns will play loose and effective.

– CFN NFL Experts Picks, Week 1

Cleveland vs Baltimore Prediction, Line

Cleveland 27, Baltimore 24

Bet on Cleveland vs Baltimore with BetMGM

Baltimore -8, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: $54.99 for Missouri State vs. Oklahoma

1: $30 for Mulan