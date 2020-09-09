Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson Tigers vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Wake Forest Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 12

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Truist Field, Winston-Salem, NC

Network: ABC

Clemson (0-0) vs. Wake Forest (0-0) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Does Wake Forest have the weapons to keep up? It didn’t last year in the 52-3 loss to a red-hot Clemson team, and now it has to move on without star WR Sage Surratt, who opted out on the season. It’s a big group of Demon Deacon receivers, but it’s not experienced.

Considering the team is breaking in a few new corners who get to deal with Trevor Lawrence and the Tiger passing game, this could get out of hand in a hurry. It’ll all start with Travis Etienne – who hit the 100-yard mark in last year’s game without working hard – but Lawrence should get into a groove in a hurry. However …

Why Wake Forest Will Win

The Demon Deacons should have the pass rush to at least give Lawrence a few issues. Carlos Basham is one of the nation’s best defensive ends, and Ja’Cquez Williams leads a solid linebacking corps that should be okay out of the box.

Clemson always has next-level talent waiting in the wings at every position, but Tee Higgins is gone and Justyn Ross is out for the year. Three of the top four Tigers wide receivers from last year aren’t going to be on the field, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The machine goes on. It might take a little while for Clemson to get everything working, and Wake Forest will come up with a better offensive showing than last year, but the wave will come. It’ll be the Tiger running game that works first as Lawrence has an efficient, workmanlike day on the way to an easy win for the nation’s No. 1 team.

Clemson vs Wake Forest Prediction, Line

Clemson 45, Wake Forest 13

Clemson -33, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

