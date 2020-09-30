Clemson vs Virginia Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson Tigers vs Virginia Cavaliers prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Virginia Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ACC Network

Clemson (2-0) vs Virginia (1-0) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

What can the Cavaliers do to slow down the Clemson machine?

In a weird season when it seems like everyone is struggling to get down the timing and the crispness of their offenses, Clemson hasn’t had so much as a blip. However, it helps to play Wake Forest and Citadel to start out.

There haven’t been any issues so far for the Tigers, and there weren’t a whole lot of problems for Virginia in the 38-20 win over Duke that was even more dominant than the final score.

The three Cavalier turnovers were costly, but the defense taking the ball aways seven times made up for that.

The pressure was coming from all sides from the Virginia defense, and that has to kick in from the start. Trevor Lawrence is taking target practice so far.

Why Clemson Will Win

Yeah, that Trevor Lawrence guy.

He was flawless in the ACC Championship win over Virginia last season – throwing for 302 yards and four scores as the Tigers put the game out of its misery in a hurry – and he started out this year connecting on 30-of-37 passes for 519 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions with three rushing scores.

Remember early last year when it seemed like something was wrong? Lawrence was trying to play a little too much hero ball and was forcing things a bit, giving up eight interceptions in the first seven games. Over his last ten games has has thrown 26 touchdown passes and no picks.

The Virginia secondary came up with five interceptions last week against Duke – former Clemson QB Chase Brice had a rough day. That’s not happening this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia isn’t going to get steamrolled.

Clemson will be in control from the start, but Virginia will be just plucky enough to make everyone try in the second half.

Virginia’s 1-2 rushing punch of transfers Khalil Herbert (Kansas) and Raheem Blackshear (Rutgers) will come up with a few nice scoring drives, but not enough of them in the second half.

Clemson vs Virginia Prediction, Line

Clemson 45, Virginia 17

Clemson -28.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

