Clemson vs Citadel Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson Tigers vs Citadel Bulldogs prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Citadel Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ACC Network

Clemson (1-0) vs. Citadel (0-1) Game Preview

Why The Citadel Will Win

Will the Bulldogs have anything quirky to throw at the Tigers?

The Citadel option rushing attack is a curveball. Even when it struggled to consistently move in the 27-6 loss to USF last weekend, it managed to come up with 200 rushing yards and had a few big dashes.

At the very least, the Bulldogs should own the time of possession battle. Now, with a game under their belt, the timing should be better – that was a problem in the opener; it wasn’t a smooth game – and the turnovers should slow down a wee bit.

They were -3 in turnover margin with a few fumbles. Again, the offense wasn’t quite right, but the team that managed to beat Georgia Tech last year might just …

Why Clemson Will Win

Nope.

Forgetting for a moment that The Citadel defensive front is about to get gashed for well over seven yards per carry – USF running backs had five carries of 20 yards or more on the way to 302 rushing yards, the Tiger defensive front has the athleticism and quickness to keep everything in check.

How do you stop the option? Stop the fullback from establishing anything inside, maintain discipline on the outside, and when all else fails, have the speed and quickness to get into the lanes in a hurry.

Wake Forest managed just 37 rushing yards on 34 carries in Clemson’s 37-13 win.

What’s Going To Happen

Three Clemson running backs will hit – or come really, really close – to the 100-yard mark, Trevor Lawrence will be a crisp 14-of-15 before exiting the game, and after a bit of a bumpy first few minutes, this will be in the bag by halftime.

Clemson vs Citadel Prediction, Line

Clemson 52, Citadel 7

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

