Cincinnati vs USF Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati Bearcats vs USF Bulls prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs USF Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 3rd

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN+

Cincinnati (2-0) vs USF (1-1) Game Preview

Why USF Will Win

Can the USF running game get going? It rolled against The Citadel to open the season, struggled against Notre Dame, and in terms of effectiveness, it’s probably somewhere in the middle when it comes to its effectiveness.

It needs to add a bit of power to its quickness, and it has to be nearly perfect. The Bull offense might not be rocking and rolling yet, but it hasn’t turned the ball over and the team isn’t screwing up with a whole lot of penalties.

As good as Cincinnati is, it’s not the type of team that will to run away and hide with the game by hanging up 31 points in the first half – at least, it shouldn’t. USF has to hang around, hang around, hang around, and hope to capitalize on any mistakes the Bearcats might make. UC turned it over twice against Army, but …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The fantastic Bearcat front seven stuffed the Army running game. The Knights managed just 182 yards with nothing working quite right to take control of the game. It’s going to take a balanced offense with a downfield passing game to give UC problems, and that’s not UCF.

The Bulls have no problems with its short-range passing game against The Citadel – the O was too busy running – but there wasn’t much happening against Notre Dame when the game got out of hand.

As long as Cincinnati can get on the board early, there won’t be any problems.

What’s Going To Happen

The Bearcats won’t have any issues. The USF run defense will struggle against an offense that got stuffed a bit too much by Army – that kept the 24-10 game low. Here comes the offensive balance in an easy UC win.

Cincinnati vs USF Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 38, USF 10

Cincinnati -22, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

