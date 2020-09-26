Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Network: CBS

Cincinnati (0-2) vs Philadelphia (0-2) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Joe Burrow is good.

That’s not anything to take for granted. He might have made several rookie mistakes over the first two games, and his reads aren’t quite there, but he looks the part, he’s been in command of the offense, and he’s battling like the franchise quarterback the Bengals were hoping for. The yards and success will come.

If he can keep the mistakes to a minimum, Philadelphia will keep the Bengals in the game. The Eagles are a turnover machine with three in each of the first two losses.

Why Philadelphia Will Win

There’s no Cincinnati running game, and yeah, Burrow looked and played his best when the game against Cleveland was all but out of reach.

The Bengals aren’t generating enough of a push on the ground to help Burrow out – Joe Mixon only has 115 yards – and scoring points has been like pulling teeth. The Eagles have to get up early and make Cincinnati press. The Philly offense might be banged up, but there are enough parts to be a whole lot better against a team like this.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia

Zach Ertz might still be the team’s most talented tight end, but Goedert has ben the main man so far, following up a 101-yard, one-score day in the opener against Washington with four more catches. Ertz is still getting his share of grabs, but Goedert is borderline startable.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati will get there, but it’s going to be a process. This is desperation time for a Philadelphia team that’s been banged up and off so far, and it’ll show with a good defensive performance to keep Burrow from going off.

Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 30, Cincinnati 23

Philadelphia -4.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

