Cincinnati vs Cleveland Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns prediction, game preview, and fantasy football player to watch.

Cincinnati vs Cleveland Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 17

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: NFL Network

Cincinnati (0-1) vs Cleveland (0-1) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Kickers.

Joe Burrow didn’t have a huge statistical performance in the 16-13 loss to the Chargers, but he showed veteran command on what should’ve been a game-tying drive in the final moments. It was all spoiled by Randy Bullock’s missed field goal, but that’s besides the point.

The rookie quarterback didn’t look or play like a rookie quarterback.

The running game was able to hammer out well over four yards per carry, and Burrow was able to spread it around and keep things moving.

Now the Bengals are going against a Cleveland team in a freefall after just one game.

Baker Mayfield was awful in the loss to Baltimore, the defense had no answer for Lamar Jackson, and Browns lost 38-6, but …

Why Cleveland Will Win

The running game is going to be a problem for the Brown defensive front.

For all of the issues Cleveland had against Baltimore, 1) that might have been the best team in AFC, or second behind Kansas City, and 2) the ground attack was solid.

The 1-2 tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem hunt combined for over 5.5 yards per carry and 132 yards. The LA Charger combination of Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley were effective, and now the Bengals have to deal with the upgrade.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Kareem Hunt, Cleveland

Who’s getting the ball goal line? It’s sure to be a rotation between Hunt and Chubb, but it was Hunt early on in an ill-fated few tries to get into the end zone.

Hunt got more carries than Chubb – 13 to 10 – and was used far more in the passing game. However, it was a blowout – there was no need to push Chubb after the first half. Keep an eye on if Hunt is the main man around the goal line, though.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore is just that good. Cleveland isn’t that bad.

Cincinnati and Burrow will once again be competitive and come up just short as Cleveland settles in with the ground attack, Baker Mayfield is far sharper, and a few costly turnovers will do the Bengals in.

Cincinnati vs Cleveland Prediction, Line

Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 17

Cleveland -6, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

