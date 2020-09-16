Cincinnati vs Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati Bearcats vs Austin Peay Governors prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs Austin Peay Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN+

Cincinnati (0-0) vs Austin Peay (0-2) Game Preview

Why Austin Peay Will Win

The Governors have two games under their belt, and they’re about as tuned up as they can possibly be.

They lost those two games – getting destroyed by Pitt 55-0 last week – and the team has been beaten up, but it has a better defense than it showed last week. The Cincinnati offense will be more grinding than sensational, and it might take a little while to get the whole machine going.

Austin Peay has to limit the turnovers and mistakes – it can’t give the Bearcats anything easy. UC’s defense was great at forcing teams to screw up, but the revamped linebacking corps likely won’t force the big plays right away.

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The lines are going to power through the Austin Peay fronts.

Pitt had a hard time running last week, but it came up with six touchdown runs and capitalized on three takeaways to help turn the game into a blowout.

The Panther defensive front didn’t allow a thing on the ground – giving up one net rushing yard – and the Cincinnati defensive front should have similar success. If the Bearcats don’t have the best line in the American Athletic Conference, they’re close.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati will run early, will get a few early scores, and the defense will take care of the rest. Austin Peay will be active enough to keep this from being the annihilation of last week at Pitt, but it’ll still be an easy first win for the Bearcats.

Cincinnati vs Austin Peay Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 45, Austin Peay 6

Cincinnati -33.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 1.5

