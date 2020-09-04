Chicago vs Detroit NFL Prediction, Game Preview

Chicago vs Detroit prediction and game preview.

Chicago vs Detroit Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: FOX

Chicago (0-0) vs Detroit (0-0) Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

It’s been one of the biggest criticisms of the Chicago offense under Matt Nagy – run the ball already. With all of the quarterback issues with Mitchell Trubisky, it would’ve been easy to line up and blast away on the ground. This is the game to give it a try against a questionable Detroit defensive front. The Bear offensive front is coming off a rough year, but it’s experienced, and it should be far better out of the gate.

Why Detroit Will Win

Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles. If you have to ask …

Yeah, Chicago’s offensive front should be better, and yeah, in theory the running game should start to work, but the offense hasn’t been able to do much of that when the O stalled. This should still be a struggling attack that won’t do much of anything consistently well, while the Lion offense should be able to strike faster, more effectively, and do more to push the ball down the field. Detroit can hit the big play. After last year, Chicago has to prove it can just move the chains.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE TJ Hockenson, Detroit

Is he really ready to be a must-start tight end? He gets the ball his way enough to be excited about the upside, but he also had way too many lost statistical games after a good start. All the pieces are there to be special, including the offense he’s in.

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to the return of the Chicago defense.

The Detroit offense might have the firepower and pop, but the Bear defensive front will look back to form with the return of Akiem Hicks on the inside, and the linebacking corps will come up with a terrific performance.

The Lions will settle for too many field goals, and Chicago will get two touchdown second half touchdown passes from – okay, let’s just make a call – Nick Foles to overcome a rough overall offensive day.

Chicago vs Detroit Prediction, Line

Chicago 23, Detroit 19

Detroit -2.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

