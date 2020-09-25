Chicago vs Atlanta Prediction, Game Preview

Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago vs Atlanta Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

Chicago (2-0) vs Atlanta (0-2) Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

The Atlanta defense is a mess. The offense might be a whole lot of fun, but Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott went off in the crazy shootouts – Prescott was the first NFL quarterback in league history to throw for 450 yards and run for three touchdowns in a game – and now it’s up to Chicago to be sharper.

The offense was okay in the 2-0 start, but it struggled to close. As long as the running game is able to keep pounding away when needed, Mitchell Trubisky won’t have to press. However …

Why Atlanta Will Win

Chicago is two pass plays away from being 0-2. It loses to Detroit if D’Andre Swift doesn’t drop a game-winning touchdown throw, and Daniel Jones of the Giants failed late with the game on the line last week. The Bears are about to get bombed on by Matt Ryan and a passing game that’s been able to bomb away at will. Essentially, now Chicago has to face a competent offense.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta

In a rough year for fantasy wide receivers – Julio Jones with two catches for 24 yards against Dallas, by the way – Ridley has grown into a superstar. He followed up a huge day against Seattle with seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas. He’s now looking more and more like the team’s No. 1 target.

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago has to face a competent offense. Can Mitchell Trubisky keep the offense going to hang punch-for-punch with the Falcons? Not really. The Bears will make it a fight, but Ryan will come through after Matt Stafford and Daniel Jones didn’t and couldn’t.

Chicago vs Atlanta Prediction, Line

Atlanta 30, Chicago 24

Atlanta -3, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

