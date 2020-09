CFN College Football Rankings: All 90 Teams After Week 3, Big Ten Added

With the Big Ten now added, here are the CFN 2020 college football rankings from 1 to 90 after Week 3.

All done based on how good the teams appear to be right now, where do all the teams rank after Week 3?

These are going to change wildly over the weeks as we try to figure out what shape everyone is in. Here’s our try on ranking the 90 teams playing.

CFN Rankings After Week 3

90 UTEP Miners (2-1)

Week 3: UTEP 17, Abilene Christian 13

Last Week Ranking: 76

Week 4 Opponent: at ULM

89 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2)

Week 3: Troy 47, Middle Tennessee 14

Last Week Ranking: 73

Week 4 Opponent: UTSA

88 Rice Owls (0-0)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 74

Week 4 Opponent: Middle Tennessee (Oct. 24)

87 ULM Warhawks (0-1)

Week 3: Texas State 38, ULM 17

Last Week Ranking: 75

Week 4 Opponent: UTEP

86 Charlotte 49ers (0-1)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 65

Week 4 Opponent: Georgia State

85 Texas State Bobcats (1-2)

Week 3: Texas State 38, ULM 17

Last Week Ranking: 67

Week 4 Opponent: at Boston College

84 UTSA Roadrunners (2-0)

Week 3: UTSA 24, Stephen F. Austin 10

Last Week Ranking: 66

Week 4 Opponent: MIddle Tennessee

83 Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 54

Week 4 Opponent: at Louisiana

82 Kansas Jayhawks (0-1)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 56

Week 4 Opponent: at Baylor

81 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-2)

Week 3: Louisiana Tech 31, Southern Miss 30

Last Week Ranking: 72

Week 4 Opponent: Tulane

80 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-0)

Week 3: Coastal Carolina 43, Campbell 21

Last Week Ranking: 53

Week 4 Opponent: Arkansas State (Oct. 3)

79 WKU Hilltoppers (0-2)

Week 3: Liberty 30, WKU 24

Last Week Ranking: 52

Week 4 Opponent: At Middle Tennessee (Oct. 3)

78 FIU Golden Panthers (0-0)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 69

Week 4 Opponent: Liberty

77 North Texas Mean Green (1-1)

Week 3: SMU 65, North Texas 35

Last Week Ranking: 68

Week 4 Opponent: at Houston

76 USF Bulls (1-1)

Week 3: Notre Dame 52, USF 0

Last Week Ranking: 63

Week 4 Opponent: at Florida Atlantic

75 Liberty Flames (1-0)

Week 3: Liberty 30, WKU 24

Last Week Ranking: 71

Week 4 Opponent: FIU

74 East Carolina Pirates (0-0)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 60

Week 4 Opponent: UCF

73 South Alabama Jaguars (1-1)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 58

Week 4 Opponent: UAB

72 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 4 Opponent: at Michigan State (Oct. 24)

71 Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 55

Week 4 Opponent: USF

70 Georgia State Panthers (0-1)

Week 3: Louisiana 34, Georgia State 31 OT

Last Week Ranking: 70

Week 4 Opponent: at Charlotte

69 Maryland Terrapins (0-0)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: NR

Week 4 Opponent: at Northwestern (Oct. 24)

68 Navy Midshipmen (1-1)

Week 3: Navy 27, Tulane 24

Last Week Ranking: 57

Week 4 Opponent: at Air Force (Oct. 3)

67 UAB Blazers (1-1)

Week 3: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 51

Week 4 Opponent: at South Alabama

66 Tulane Green Wave (1-1)

Week 3: Navy 27, Tulane 24

Last Week Ranking: 49

Week 4 Opponent: at Southern Miss

65 Troy Trojans (1-0)

Week 3: Troy 47, Middle Tennessee 14

Last Week Ranking: 64

Week 4 Opponent: at BYU

64 Syracuse Orange (0-2)

Week 3: Pitt 21, Syracuse 10

Last Week Ranking: 40

Week 4 Opponent: Georgia Tech

63 SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Week 3: SMU 65, North Texas 35

Last Week Ranking: 62

Week 4 Opponent: Stephen F. Austin

62 Tulsa Golden Hurricane (0-1)

Week 3: Oklahoma State 16, Tulsa 7

Last Week Ranking: 61

Week 4 Opponent: at Arkansas State

61 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0)

Week 3: Louisiana Tech 31, Southern Miss 30

Last Week Ranking: 59

Week 4 Opponent: Houston Baptist