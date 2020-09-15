Cavalcade of Whimsy: Big 12's Bad Day, College Football's Broadcast Issue

What I think, know and believe about the college football world, the Big 12’s bad day, and the one thing broadcasts have to change, in the latest Cavalcade of Whimsy.

If it wasn’t for this stupid virus thing, it would’ve had much easier games this weekend against Iowa and Baylor on the road along with a home date against North Dakota. Instead, it got beaten up by the mean Sun Belt bullies.

And you paid them for them to come to your house and beat you

Ohhhhhhh, yes. I do so desperately want this fight three months from now.

Okay, Big 12. Make your case.

Explain exactly why your conference champion will deserve to be in the College Football Playoff over a Sun Belt conference champion if both go undefeated, and try even harder if the Big 12 champ has one loss.

Ever since the start of this whole College Football Playoff thing – and this went for the old BCS days, too – I’ve been the firmest of believers that whatever happens on the field matters more than anything else.

Instead, what do we get? The “eye test” when it comes to the big boy college football programs, along with all the preconceived notions that can’t be shaken loose.

Take my eyes, but not a Group of Five program that’s crushing everything in its path.

It’s the fatal flaw of the College Football Playoff selection system – it’s based on what a panel of judges believes.

Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Florida. Those are the most talented teams playing college football right now. So why don’t we just put those four in the playoff and not waste any more time?

It goes to the integrity of the game. If you’re not going to create a playoff system based mostly on results, then there’s no point in having a regular season.

After what happened on Saturday, there’s almost no excuse whatsoever for a Big 12 champion to get into the CFP over a Sun Belt champ if everything else is equal.

Almost.

Is it Oklahoma’s fault that Iowa State wet the bed against Louisiana? No. Should Texas be punished because Kansas State couldn’t hang on against Arkansas State? Not really.

However, with Louisiana Tech vs. Baylor and SMU vs. TCU postponed/cancelled, unless Baylor beats Houston, the Big 12’s best non-conference win this 2020 season will be over UTEP. It’s second-best non-conference win? Houston Baptist.

The Sun Belt has wins over Southern Miss, Charlotte, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas. Outside of a possible win over Houston, all five wins are better than anything the Big 12 will have proven to be able to do on the field.

It’s not fair to simply assume the Big 12 is better if it doesn’t actually prove it.

I know what’s coming, and do NOT insult us both by saying that Oklahoma and Texas – and potentially Oklahoma State – are better than anyone in the Sun Belt.

I don’t know that for sure.

Of course I think Oklahoma, Texas, and Oklahoma State are way better than any team in the Sun Belt, but I can prove that thanks to that 3-0 head-to-head conference record, the Sun Belt champion will have accomplished even more than whatever the Big 12 champion will have done.

Do I really want a Clemson vs. Appalachian State College Football Playoff semifinal over Clemson vs. Texas/Oklahoma? Oh HAY-ELL no.

I didn’t want to see Michigan State play Alabama in the 2015 Cotton Bowl, or Washington play Alabama in the 2016 Chick-fil-A Peach, or Notre Dame play Clemson in the 2018 Cotton, either, but those matchups had to happen based on what happened on the field.

Were 2015 Michigan State, 2016 Washington and 2018 Notre Dame among the four-best teams in college football in their respective seasons? I didn’t think so, but they all earned the right to get their shot.

After this last Saturday, the potential is there to give the Sun Belt the same consideration.

The Sun Belt proved itself. The Big 12 didn’t.

“Lucky we didn’t say anything about the dirty knife.”

And, oh yeah. Go ahead and use all of that and then some, you American Athletic Conference types, considering Memphis beat Arkansas State, Tulane beat South Alabama and SMU beat Texas State.

And God forbid that Houston takes down Baylor this weekend.

