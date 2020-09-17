Carolina vs Tampa Bay Prediction, Game Preview

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Carolina vs Tampa Bay Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: FOX

Carolina (0-1) vs Tampa Bay (0-1) Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

Will Tom Brady have the wide receivers to throw to? Chris Godwin is supposed to be fine, but he’s banged up and missed time this week, and Mike Evans – who wasn’t close to right in the loss to New Orleans – is still fighting through a hamstring injury.

The Buccaneers don’t have the ground game to pick up the offense if Brady and the passing game aren’t great.

The Panthers outgained Las Vegas in the 34-30 loss, but they had problems with Josh Jacobs and the thump of the Raider offensive line on a steady basis. That’s not going to be that big of an issue against the Bucs.

Why Tampa Bay Will Win

Make Teddy Bridgewater beat you.

He was good against Las Vegas, but there were way too many misfires going 22-of-34. The Tampa Bay defensive front was able to keep Alvin Kamara to 16 rushing yards while allowing five catches for 51 yards and a score. Turn Christian McCaffrey into a receiver and hold him down on the ground, and everything should be okay.

On the other side, Carolina didn’t generate a lick of pass rush into the Raider backfield. Brady should get a whole lot more time to work.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina

Is he going to be Bridgewater’s go-to guy? DJ Moore caught four passes against Las Vegas, and McCaffrey will always be a part of the passing attack, but with a 75-yard play, Anderson led the team with six catches for 115 yards and that one late fourth quarter score.

What’s Going To Happen

The focus will be on the superstar offensive guys in each team’s backfield, but the game will be more about the Tampa Bay defensive line than Brady or McCaffrey. The Carolina O line did a strong job against the Raiders, but the Buc defensive front will take over this week.

Carolina vs Tampa Bay Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 23

Tampa Bay -9, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

