Carolina vs LA Chargers NFL Prediction, Game Preview

Carolina Panthers vs LA Chargers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Carolina vs LA Chargers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 27

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: CBS

Carolina (0-2) vs LA Chargers (1-1) Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

Okay, Justin Herbert. Be good in your second shot at an NFL game.

The Oregon rookie was solid in place of Tyrod Taylor in the battle against the Chiefs, but now the Panthers know what’s coming and can throw a whole slew of things at the newbie. KC didn’t get much of chance thanks to the bizarre punctured lung incident that cost Taylor his gig.

On the other side, Teddy Bridgewater might not be lighting up the NFL, but he’s been terrific. He’s completing 73% of his passes with a touchdown and just two picks. If he can outplay Herbert, the Panthers might have this. However …

Why LA Chargers Will Win

Christian McCaffrey. He’s good at football, and he’s not playing. It’ll be up to Mike Davis to try filling in for the MVP-caliber back, and the Charger run D that only allowed 247 yards in the first two games isn’t going to get hammered on.

Bridgewater is fine. He’s a good pro quarterback who can be a part of a puzzle, but can he carry an offense? As long as Herbert is okay, and if the ground game that pounded away on Kansas City can keep grinding, it won’t all be on the rookie.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Mike Davis, Carolina

Okay, Mike Davis, what do you have for the Chargers? He only has 890 career rushing yards and five scores as a platoon back, but he’ll get the first look to replace McCaffrey. One of the big free agent fantasy pickups this week will get his make-or-break shot against a run D that’s been solid over the first two weeks.

What’s Going To Happen

Herbert will be just good enough to overcome a few early turnovers, and the running game will bail him out with Joshua Kelley and Austin Ekeler combining for 150 yards in a tough home win.

Carolina vs LA Chargers Prediction, Line

LA Chargers 26, Carolina 17

LA Chargers -6.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

