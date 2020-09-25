BYU vs Troy Prediction, Game Preview

BYU Cougars vs Troy Trojans prediction and game preview.

BYU vs Troy Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 26

Game Time: 10:15 ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN

BYU (1-0) vs Troy (1-0) Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

The offense showed off its balance in the 47-14 win over Middle Tennessee. Gunnar Watson threw for 248 yards and two scores, and the running game rumbled for 240 yards and four scores. Once again, it showed it’s going to be one of the Sun Belt’s best offenses.

And the defense tackled.

BYU might have looked like a world-beater in the 55-3 opener against Navy, but it went against a team that didn’t do enough hitting – or any – in the offseason. The Troy defensive front has enough to hold up against the Cougar ground game that rumbled at will from the start on Labor Day night.

Why BYU Will Win

The lines really should be that good.

The offensive line obliterated Navy for a ground attack that ran for 301 yards with big dash after big dash. Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa are two good backs to rotate around, and QB Zach Wilson will push a Troy secondary that didn’t get tested by the Blue Raiders.

LB Isaiah Kaufusi came up with two sacks, the D lived in the Navy backfield, and the pass rush should be a problem from the start against Watson.

What’s Going To Happen

Troy has the offense to come up with a few scores to make the Cougars keep trying. How healthy is BYU after missing the Army game with COVID issues?

The BYU lines won’t dominate like they did against Navy, but they’ll keep Wilson enough time to work. The running game will take over when it needs to in the second half to pull away.

BYU vs Troy Prediction, Line

BYU 40, Troy 17

BYU -14, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

