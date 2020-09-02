BYU vs Navy Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs Navy prediction and game preview.

BYU vs Navy Broadcast

Date: Monday, September 6

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

BYU (0-0) vs. Navy (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why BYU Will Win

The Cougars have the linebackers.

How do you stop the Navy option? You get good play on the defensive front that can hold on after getting punched in the mouth by the fullback, and you have experienced, smart, disciplined linebackers who stay in their lanes and can keep making plays in waves.

The BYU linebackers might be the team’s biggest strength, with the depth to keep a good rotation going and the speed and quickness to handle what’s coming on the outside. That, along with a slew of big 300-pounders on the defensive front should be the right type of formula to at least slow down the machine.

Navy’s offense is the Navy offense – it’s plug-and-play, to a certain extent – but this is the first game after the Malcolm Perry era. Is was supposed to be Perry Olsen under center, but now it’s going to be Dalen Morris, but it could be Olsen at times because Morris hasn’t started a game.

– CFN 2020 BYU Preview

Why Navy Will Win

BYU suffered a crippling blow when star TE Matt Bushman was lost for the season in practice. He didn’t just lead the team in receiving yards, he was a go-to guy for Zach Wilson to keep things moving.

It doesn’t exactly help that the top three BYU wide receivers have to be replaced, too.

The Cougars have a good, veteran offensive front, but the running backs need to emerge after a lackluster season. So now Navy’s big potential weakness – a revamped secondary that lost a few key parts to the transfer portal – might just get a bit of a break.

– CFN 2020 Navy Preview

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to be a good one on a Monday night.

Navy is going to control the clock, control the tempo, and it should be business as usual with the ground game. However, don’t expect the same explosion the offense had with Perry under center.

The BYU lines will more than hold their own. This is a strong, veteran team with several flaws, but with enough good parts to hold up for a full 60 minutes. The depth at linebacker will be a big deal – the D won’t wear out.

However, Navy will be sharp when it needs to be in the second half. In a back-and-forth game, the Midshipmen will go on a long, long scoring march early in the fourth to take over for good.

– CFN Experts Picks, Week 1

BYU vs Navy Prediction, Line

Navy 27, BYU 23

Bet on BYU vs Navy with BetMGM

BYU -1.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– CFN Preview 2020: Every Team Preview, Rankings, Predictions

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

1: The Bradshaw Bunch